 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Monroe County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Monroe County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Monroe County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Monroe County

Empirical draws blood in Monroe County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Monroe County
Start testing in Monroe County

More heart testing in Monroe County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Monroe CountyLp(a) test in Monroe CountyLDL test in Monroe CountyHDL test in Monroe CountyTriglycerides test in Monroe Countyhs-CRP test in Monroe County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Monroe County

Get your heart health test in Monroe County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Monroe County.

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