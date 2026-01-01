 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hidalgo County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hidalgo County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Hidalgo County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Hidalgo County

Empirical draws blood in Hidalgo County through the Quest network, including McAllen, and Weslaco. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 2 lab locations in Hidalgo County
Start testing in Hidalgo County

More heart testing in Hidalgo County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Hidalgo CountyLp(a) test in Hidalgo CountyLDL test in Hidalgo CountyHDL test in Hidalgo CountyTriglycerides test in Hidalgo Countyhs-CRP test in Hidalgo County

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hidalgo County

Get your heart health test in Hidalgo County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hidalgo County.

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