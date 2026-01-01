hs-CRP Blood Test in Nevada

The easiest way to test your hs-CRP (and 100+ biomarkers) in Nevada.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Nevada
100 biomarkers, including hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.
Learn more about High-Sensitivity CRP, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 9 Nevada cities through the Quest network, including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Reno, and Bullhead City. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 26 lab locations in Nevada
305 N Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
3150 N Tenaya Wy
Las Vegas, NV
4230 Burnham Ave
Las Vegas, NV
4266 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV
5608 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
7460 W Lake Mead Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
761 S Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
7891 W Tropical Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV
900 S Rancho Dr
Las Vegas, NV
9420 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV
10001 S Eastern Ave
Henderson, NV
210 N Boulder Hwy
Henderson, NV
2265 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV
2465 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV
2505 Anthem Village Dr
Henderson, NV
6301 Mountain Vista St
Henderson, NV
800 N Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV
1815 E Lake Mead Blvd
North Las Vegas, NV
6945 Aliante Pkwy
North Las Vegas, NV
343 Elm St
Reno, NV
6502 S Mccarran Blvd
Reno, NV
1751 Hwy 95
Bullhead City, AZ
3003 HIGHWAY 95
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
2874 N Carson St
Carson City, NV
350 Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite, NV
150 S Highway 160
Pahrump, NV
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Nevada to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
hs-CRP elsewhere
hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Nevada.