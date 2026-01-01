hs-CRP Blood Test in Virginia

The easiest way to test your hs-CRP (and 100+ biomarkers) in Virginia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Virginia
100 biomarkers, including hs-CRP
Custom care plan from an MD
High-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP) measures chronic inflammation in your body. Your liver produces CRP in response to inflammation anywhere, making it a broad signal rather than a specific one. What makes hs-CRP especially useful is its strong link to cardiovascular risk: chronic low-grade inflammation is an independent risk factor for heart attack and stroke. Levels below 1 mg/L are low risk, 1-3 mg/L moderate risk, and above 3 mg/L high risk. Unlike standard CRP, which detects the large spikes seen in acute infections or injuries, hs-CRP picks up on low-grade inflammation that drives cardiovascular disease. The 2025 ACC/AHA guidelines recommend hs-CRP testing as part of cardiovascular risk assessment.
Learn more about High-Sensitivity CRP, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 44 Virginia cities through the Quest network, including Roanoke, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, and Arlington. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 61 lab locations in Virginia
1060 23Rd St Sw
Roanoke, VA
1906 Belleview Ave Se
Roanoke, VA
3 Riverside Circle
Roanoke, VA
3707 Brambleton Ave
Roanoke, VA
10721 Main Street
Fairfax, VA
12200 Fairfax Towne Ctr
Fairfax, VA
8501 Arlington Blvd
Fairfax, VA
1011 Care Way
Fredericksburg, VA
413 Chatham Sq Park
Fredericksburg, VA
4545 Spotsylvania Parkway
Fredericksburg, VA
3526 King St
Alexandria, VA
6162 Fuller Ct
Alexandria, VA
3833 Fairfax Drive
Arlington, VA
611 S Carlin Springs Road
Arlington, VA
190 Marshall Drive
Christiansburg, VA
2900 Tyler Rd
Christiansburg, VA
19415 Deerfield Avenue
Leesburg, VA
521 E. Market St
Leesburg, VA
1 Health Circle
Lexington, VA
204 E Washington Street
Lexington, VA
11740 W Broad St
Richmond, VA
8921 Three Chopt Rd
Richmond, VA
180 Floyd Ave
Rocky Mount, VA
230 S Main St
Rocky Mount, VA
422 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
608 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
1027 Independence Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA
2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy
Virginia Beach, VA
12731 Marblestone Dr
Woodbridge, VA
2080 Daniel Stuart Square
Woodbridge, VA
7617 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, VA
21785 Filigree Court
Ashburn, VA
5000 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD
350 Blountville Hwy
Bristol, TN
5727 Burke Centre Pkwy
Burke, VA
930 Olympia Dr
Charlottesville, VA
1108 Main St
Danville, VA
14370 Lee Highway
Gainesville, VA
2110 Hartford Rd
Hampton, VA
1657 E Market St
Harrisonburg, VA
2355 York Crossing Dr
Hayes, VA
104 Elden St
Herndon, VA
105 W Stone Drive
Kingsport, TN
21556 Timberlake Rd
Lynchburg, VA
8685 Sudley Rd
Manassas, VA
1688 Anderson Rd
Mc Lean, VA
7489 Right Flank Road
Mechanicsville, VA
1807 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
11717 Jefferson Ave
Newport News, VA
885 Kempsville Rd
Norfolk, VA
6235 Oxon Hill Rd
Oxon Hill, MD
159 Hartley Way
Pearisburg, VA
1962 S Sycamore St
Petersburg, VA
2304 Hunters Woods Plz
Reston, VA
240 N Central Ave
Staunton, VA
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr
Sterling, VA
388 Ben Bolt Ave
Tazewell, VA
2021 K St Nw
Washington, DC
240 Mclaws Cir
Williamsburg, VA
812 Amherst St
Winchester, VA
450 W Monroe St
Wytheville, VA
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Virginia to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
hs-CRP elsewhere
hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Virginia.