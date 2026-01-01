LDL Blood Test in Maryland

The easiest way to test your LDL (and 100+ biomarkers) in Maryland.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
70+ lab locations in Maryland
100 biomarkers, including LDL
Custom care plan from an MD
LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.
Learn more about LDL Cholesterol, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 70+ lab locations across 56 Maryland cities through the Quest network, including Columbia, Alexandria, Baltimore, Bel Air, and Bethesda. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 74 lab locations in Maryland
10710 Charter Drive
Columbia, MD
11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD
5485 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD
3526 King St
Alexandria, VA
6162 Fuller Ct
Alexandria, VA
4401 Harford Rd
Baltimore, MD
9110 Philadelphia Road
Baltimore, MD
2227 Old Emmorton Rd
Bel Air, MD
620 W MacPhail Road
Bel Air, MD
5000 Bradley Blvd
Bethesda, MD
6410 Rockledge Dr
Bethesda, MD
2 E Rolling Crossroads
Catonsville, MD
724 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
10 Martin Ct
Easton, MD
219 S. Washington Street
Easton, MD
19731 Germantown Rd
Germantown, MD
20528 Boland Farm Road
Germantown, MD
19415 Deerfield Avenue
Leesburg, VA
521 E. Market St
Leesburg, VA
300 Biddle Ave
Newark, DE
A98 100 Omega Drive
Newark, DE
23 Crossroads Dr
Owings Mills, MD
5 Park Center Ct
Owings Mills, MD
1838 Greene Tree Rd
Pikesville, MD
4000 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD
15225 Shady Grove Road
Rockville, MD
9707 Medical Center Drive
Rockville, MD
10801 Lockwood Drive
Silver Spring, MD
11886 Healing Way
Silver Spring, MD
422 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
608 Garrisonville Rd
Stafford, VA
515 Fairmount Ave
Towson, MD
7801 York Rd
Towson, MD
222 Washington Road
Westminster, MD
41 Magna Way
Westminster, MD
820 Bestgate Rd
Annapolis, MD
21785 Filigree Court
Ashburn, VA
4000 Mitchellville Road
Bowie, MD
1630 Main St
Chester, MD
9131 Piscataway Road
Clinton, MD
6201 Greenbelt Rd
College Park, MD
1102 South Dupont Highway
Dover, DE
7544 Holabird Ave
Dundalk, MD
1532 Liberty Road
Eldersburg, MD
1000 E Pulaski Hwy
Elkton, MD
9055 Chevrolet Drive
Ellicott City, MD
165 Thomas Johnson Dr
Frederick, MD
20211 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, MD
2644 Chapel Lake Dr
Gambrills, MD
200 Hospital Drive
Glen Burnie, MD
7500 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD
11110 Medical Campus Rd
Hagerstown, MD
7643 Arundel Mills Blvd
Hanover, MD
40 Shining Willow Way
La Plata, MD
14201 Laurel Park Drive
Laurel, MD
1205 York Road
Lutherville, MD
1688 Anderson Rd
Mc Lean, VA
102 Sleepy Hollow Dr
Middletown, DE
38025 Town Center Drive
Millville, DE
8114 Sandpiper Cir
Nottingham, MD
18111 Prince Philip Drive
Olney, MD
6235 Oxon Hill Rd
Oxon Hill, MD
14A Mount Carmel Rd
Parkton, MD
8858 Waltham Woods Rd
Parkville, MD
120 Westminster Pike
Reisterstown, MD
712 E Main St
Salisbury, MD
14 Pidgeon Hill Dr
Sterling, VA
7610 Carroll Ave
Takoma Park, MD
3460 Old Washington Road
Waldorf, MD
2021 K St Nw
Washington, DC
626 E Main St
Waynesboro, PA
1011 W Baltimore Pike
West Grove, PA
11201 Georgia Ave
Wheaton, MD
2080 Daniel Stuart Square
Woodbridge, VA
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Maryland to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
LDL elsewhere
LDL plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Maryland.