LDL Blood Test in New York City

The easiest way to test your LDL (and 100+ biomarkers) in New York City.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $289.
1 lab visit
46 lab locations in New York City
100 biomarkers, including LDL
Custom care plan from an MD
In New York City, blood draws go through the BioReference network and carry a $99 NY lab fee on top of the $190 panel, for $289 total. That still includes all 100+ biomarkers, real medical care, and a personalized action plan.
LDL ("bad") cholesterol is the primary carrier of cholesterol to cells, but excess LDL accumulates in artery walls and forms plaques. The evidence is clear: lower LDL means lower risk of heart attack and stroke, with no lower limit where benefit stops. Optimal levels depend on your individual risk. People at high risk should aim below 70 mg/dL, while the general population should target below 100 mg/dL. LDL cholesterol measures the amount of cholesterol carried by LDL particles, while ApoB counts the particles themselves.
Learn more about LDL Cholesterol, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 46 lab locations in New York City through the BioReference network, including Bronx, New York, Brooklyn, Flushing, and Staten Island. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 46 lab locations in New York City
1550 University Avenue (Suite E)
Bronx, NY, 10452
1619 Pelham Parkway North
Bronx, NY, 10469
2024 Creston Avenue
Bronx, NY, 10453
2386 Jerome Avenue
Bronx, NY, 10468
2445 Arthur Avenue (Lower Level)
Bronx, NY, 10458
25 E. 183rd Street (1st Floor)
Bronx, NY, 10453
3991 White Plains Rd
Bronx, NY, 10466
432 E. 149th street
Bronx, NY, 10455
625 E Fordham Rd (Ground Floor)
Bronx, NY, 10458
828 E 149th St
Bronx, NY, 10453
85 W
Burnside Ave (1st Floor), Bronx, NY, 10453
866 East Tremont Ave
Bronx, NY, 10460
899 Elton Ave
Bronx, NY, 10451
112 West 72nd St
New York, NY, 10023
120 East 90th St
New York, NY, 10128
13-17 Elizabeth St (Suite 401)
New York, NY, 10013
139 Centre Street
Suite 524, New York, NY, 10013
154 W.127th Street
New York, NY, 10027
201 East 65th St
New York, NY, 10065
211 East 51st St
New York, NY, 10022
217 Grand Street (Suite 303)
New York, NY, 10013
352 7th Ave
Suite 1004, New York, NY, 10001
231-A South 3rd Street (4th Floor)
Brooklyn, NY, 11211
2401 Avenue X (Corner 24th St)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2626 E. 14th Street (Suite 202-203)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
2829 Ocean Parkway
Suite 309, Brooklyn, NY, 11235
3047 Brighton 6th Street (lower level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11235
769 54th Street (Lower Level)
Brooklyn, NY, 11220
999 Blake Ave
Brooklyn, NY, 11207
133-36 41st Road (Suite 1A)
Flushing, NY, 11355
136-20 38th Avenue (Suite 8G)
Flushing, NY, 11354
38-08 UNION ST
Flushing, NY, 11354
39-16 Prince Street (Suite 252)
Flushing, NY, 11354
1550 Richmond Avenue (Suite 206)
Staten Island, NY, 10314
2076 Hylan Blvd
Staten Island, NY, 10306
3710 Richmond Avenue (Lower Level)
Staten Island, NY, 10312
42 Richmond Terrace (Ground Floor)
Staten Island, NY, 10301
40-46 74th Street
Jackson Hgts, NY, 11373
90-01A Roosevelt Ave
2nd fl, Jackson Hgts, NY, 11372
62-00 Beach Channel Drive
Arverne, NY, 11692
31-41 45th Street (Lower Level)
Astoria, NY, 11103
40-23 74th St
Elmhurst, NY, 11373
712 Beach 20th Street
Far Rockaway, NY, 11692
58 48 Catalpa Avenue
Ridgewood, NY, 11385
86-15 Forest Parkway
Woodhaven, NY, 11421
53-14 Roosevelt Avenue (Suite 206)
Woodside, NY, 11377
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in New York City to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
LDL elsewhere
LDL plus 100+ biomarkers for $289, drawn at lab locations across New York City.