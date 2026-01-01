Triglycerides Blood Test in Arizona

The easiest way to test your Triglycerides (and 100+ biomarkers) in Arizona.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Arizona
100 biomarkers, including Triglycerides
Custom care plan from an MD
Triglycerides are the most common type of fat in your blood. Your body converts excess calories (especially from sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol) into triglycerides and stores them in fat cells for later energy. Elevated triglycerides increase cardiovascular risk and are one of the earliest markers of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Of all the lipid markers, triglycerides are the most responsive to diet and lifestyle changes.
Learn more about Triglycerides, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 45 Arizona cities through the Quest network, including Phoenix, PHOENIX, Tucson, Glendale, and TUCSON. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 67 lab locations in Arizona
15810 S 45Th St
Phoenix, AZ
2001 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
3132 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ
550 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
926 E Mcdowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ
9321 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
20414 N 27TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
2640 W BASELINE RD
PHOENIX, AZ
3805 E BELL RD
PHOENIX, AZ
4350 N 19TH AVE
PHOENIX, AZ
4524 N MARYVALE PKWY
PHOENIX, AZ
1707 W Saint Marys Rd
Tucson, AZ
1925 W Orange Grove Rd
Tucson, AZ
6360 E Golf Links Rd
Tucson, AZ
9050 E Valencia Rd
Tucson, AZ
3800 W Happy Valley Rd
Glendale, AZ
5757 W Thunderbird
Glendale, AZ
9980 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ
1440 W VALENCIA RD
TUCSON, AZ
603 N WILMOT RD
TUCSON, AZ
630 N ALVERNON WAY
TUCSON, AZ
13657 W Mcdowell Rd
Goodyear, AZ
9890 S Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ
1225 W Guadalupe Rd
Mesa, AZ
2345 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ
10238 E HAMPTON AVE
MESA, AZ
6106 E BROWN RD
MESA, AZ
28455 N Vistancia Blvd
Peoria, AZ
9000 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ
32551 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
5111 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
21803 N SCOTTSDALE RD
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
9445 E IRONWOOD SQUARE DR
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
3715 W. Anthem Way
Anthem, AZ
865 S Watson Rd
Buckeye, AZ
1751 Hwy 95
Bullhead City, AZ
3003 HIGHWAY 95
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
1637 N Trekell Rd
Casa Grande, AZ
1860 E SALK DR
CASA GRANDE, AZ
1060 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ
2081 W FRYE RD
CHANDLER, AZ
1031 N Hwy 89
Chino Valley, AZ
203 S CANDY LN
COTTONWOOD, AZ
1100 N San Francisco St
Flagstaff, AZ
3325 N Hunt Hwy
Florence, AZ
13620 N SAGUARO BLVD
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
3530 S Val Vista Dr
Gilbert, AZ
2940 E BANNER GATEWAY DR
GILBERT, AZ
6320 W UNION HILLS DR
GLENDALE, AZ
6410 S Kings Ranch Rd
Gold Canyon, AZ
1151 S La Canada Dr
Green Valley, AZ
2505 Hualapai Mountain Rd
Kingman, AZ
1964 Mesquite Ave
Lake Havasu City, AZ
21300 N John Wayne Pkwy
Maricopa, AZ
1848 E INNOVATION PARK DR
ORO VALLEY, AZ
117 E MAIN ST
PAYSON, AZ
7757 W DEER VALLEY RD
PEORIA, AZ
907 Ainsworth Dr
Prescott, AZ
3161 N Windsong Dr
Prescott Valley, AZ
37100 N Gantzel Rd
San Tan Valley, AZ
2450 E SHOW LOW LAKE RD
SHOW LOW, AZ
1150 S HIGHWAY 92
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
14420 W MEEKER BLVD
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
10450 E RIGGS RD
SUN LAKES, AZ
15331 W Bell Rd
Surprise, AZ
2000 E SOUTHERN AVE
TEMPE, AZ
2270 S Ridgeview Dr
Yuma, AZ
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Arizona to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Triglycerides elsewhere
Triglycerides plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Arizona.