Vitamin B12 Blood Test in California

The easiest way to test your Vitamin B12 (and 100+ biomarkers) in California.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
370+ lab locations in California
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin B12
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.
Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 370+ lab locations across 248 California cities through the Quest network, including Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Jose, and Bakersfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 375 lab locations in California
3741 W Shaw Ave
Fresno, CA
4182 N 1St St
Fresno, CA
6307 N Fresno Street
Fresno, CA
7035 N West Avenue
Fresno, CA
7050 North Recreation Avenue
Fresno, CA
7075 N. Maple Ave
Fresno, CA
7355 N Palm Ave
Fresno, CA
1127 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
1414 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA
1632 E. Cesar Chavez Ave
Los Angeles, CA
2080 Century Park E
Los Angeles, CA
2105 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
4036 S Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA
420 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA
1315 Alhambra Blvd
Sacramento, CA
2288 Auburn Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
3270 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA
6029 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA
65 University Ave
Sacramento, CA
7248 South Land Park Drive
Sacramento, CA
8191 Timberlake Way
Sacramento, CA
123 DiSalvo Ave
San Jose, CA
2365 Quimby Rd
San Jose, CA
2581 Samaritan Drive
San Jose, CA
2618 Alum Rock Ave
San Jose, CA
5150 Graves Avenue
San Jose, CA
6475 Camden Avenue
San Jose, CA
840 Willow St
San Jose, CA
1801 16Th Street
Bakersfield, CA
2001 17th St
Bakersfield, CA
6001 B Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA
8313 Brimhall Rd
Bakersfield, CA
9500 Stockdale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA
9914 Brimhall
Bakersfield, CA
1043 Elm Ave
Long Beach, CA
1760 Termino Ave
Long Beach, CA
2880 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA
3816 Woodruff Ave
Long Beach, CA
5830 Downey Ave
Long Beach, CA
1640 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA
2198 15th St
San Francisco, CA
2201 Post St
San Francisco, CA
450 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA
941 Clay St
San Francisco, CA
1708 W Hammer Ln
Stockton, CA
1801 E March Ln
Stockton, CA
2291 W March Ln
Stockton, CA
3132 W March Ln
Stockton, CA
510 E. Magnolia Street
Stockton, CA
480 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA
563 Telegraph Canyon Rd
Chula Vista, CA
841 Kuhn Dr
Chula Vista, CA
855 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA
1500 S Central Ave
Glendale, CA
3600 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA
800 S Central Ave
Glendale, CA
801 S Chevy Chase Dr
Glendale, CA
17742 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA
18800 Main St
Huntington Beach, CA
19582 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA
8891 Atlanta Ave
Huntington Beach, CA
1008 6th Street
Modesto, CA
1524 Mchenry Ave
Modesto, CA
2222 E Orangeburg Ave
Modesto, CA
3525 Pelandale Ave
Modesto, CA
1010 W La Veta Ave
Orange, CA
1140 W La Veta Ave
Orange, CA
230 S Main St
Orange, CA
2684 N Tustin St
Orange, CA
2711 Canyon Springs Pkwy
Riverside, CA
4646 Brockton Ave
Riverside, CA
6926 Brockton Ave
Riverside, CA
9041 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA
1120 W La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA
2229 W. Ball Road
Anaheim, CA
500 S Anaheim Hills Rd
Anaheim, CA
435 N Bedford Dr
Beverly Hills, CA
8501 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA
8641 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA
191 S Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA
201 S Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA
2601 W Alameda Ave
Burbank, CA
3801 Las Posas Rd
Camarillo, CA
500 Paseo Camarillo
Camarillo, CA
5800 Santa Rosa Rd
Camarillo, CA
6555 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
6620 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
7423 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA
1650 Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
2187 Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
275 W Herndon Ave
Clovis, CA
1850 W Florida Ave
Hemet, CA
3853 W Stetson Ave
Hemet, CA
850 E Latham Ave
Hemet, CA
15825 Laguna Canyon Rd
Irvine, CA
4050 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA
4950 Barranca Pkwy
Irvine, CA
240 East 13th Street
Merced, CA
3377 G Street
Merced, CA
857 W Childs Ave
Merced, CA
25405 Hancock Ave
Murrieta, CA
25460 Medical Center Dr
Murrieta, CA
33050 Antelope Rd
Murrieta, CA
1701 North Lombard Street
Oxnard, CA
2600 Saviers Rd
Oxnard, CA
509 S Ventura Rd
Oxnard, CA
50 Bellefontaine St
Pasadena, CA
65 N Madison Ave
Pasadena, CA
960 E Green St
Pasadena, CA
1420 E Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA
151 North Sunrise Avenue
Roseville, CA
8690 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA
1855 First Avenue
San Diego, CA
4060 4th Ave
San Diego, CA
9333 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA
1220 Hemlock Way
Santa Ana, CA
3650 S Bristol St
Santa Ana, CA
801 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA
18370 Burbank Blvd
Tarzana, CA
5525 Etiwanda Ave
Tarzana, CA
5620 Wilbur Ave
Tarzana, CA
27699 Jefferson Ave
Temecula, CA
28780 Single Oak Dr
Temecula, CA
31150 Temecula Parkway
Temecula, CA
2991 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA
6040 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
7880 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
301 W Huntington Dr
Arcadia, CA
612 W Duarte Rd
Arcadia, CA
4028 Grand Ave
Chino, CA
5562 Philadelphia St
Chino, CA
2250 S. Main St
Corona, CA
308 W 6Th St
Corona, CA
1190 Baker St
Costa Mesa, CA
1640 Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA
10800 Paramount Blvd
Downey, CA
11525 Brookshire Ave
Downey, CA
1600 Creekside Drive
Folsom, CA
1750 Prairie City Rd
Folsom, CA
11180 E Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA
18785 Brookhurst Street
Fountain Valley, CA
2191 Mowry Avenue
Fremont, CA
39273 Liberty St
Fremont, CA
7880 Wren Avenue
Gilroy, CA
9360 No Name Uno
Gilroy, CA
155 Glasson Wy
Grass Valley, CA
300 Sierra College Dr
Grass Valley, CA
12110 Industry Blvd
Jackson, CA
223 Clinton Rd
Jackson, CA
801 S Ham Ln
Lodi, CA
845 S Fairmont Ave
Lodi, CA
1140 Norman Dr
Manteca, CA
293 East Commerce Ave
Manteca, CA
26732 Crown Valley Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA
26800 Crown Valley Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA
205 South Dr
Mountain View, CA
645 San Antonio Rd
Mountain View, CA
1401 Avocado Ave
Newport Beach, CA
355 Placentia Ave
Newport Beach, CA
3300 Webster St
Oakland, CA
388 9Th St
Oakland, CA
41230 11Th St W
Palmdale, CA
843 Auto Center Dr
Palmdale, CA
1340 Churn Creek Rd
Redding, CA
2510 Airpark Dr
Redding, CA
1700 N Waterman Ave
San Bernardino, CA
2150 N Waterman Ave
San Bernardino, CA
1300 Avenida Vista Hermosa
San Clemente, CA
675 Camino De Los Mares
San Clemente, CA
711 D Street
San Rafael, CA
950 Las Gallinas Ave
San Rafael, CA
16550 Soledad Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA
24305 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA
1260 15Th St
Santa Monica, CA
2001 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA
4849 Van Nuys Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA
4955 Van Nuys Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA
135 Macaw Lane
Simi Valley, CA
2876 Sycamore Dr
Simi Valley, CA
23441 Madison St
Torrance, CA
4201 Torrance Blvd
Torrance, CA
777 E Hawkeye Ave
Turlock, CA
981 East Tuolumne Road
Turlock, CA
1399 E Foothill Blvd
Upland, CA
573 N Mountain Ave
Upland, CA
131 S Tamarack St
Visalia, CA
1827 S Court St
Visalia, CA
7230 Medical Center Dr
West Hills, CA
7345 Medical Center Dr
West Hills, CA
15141 Whittier Blvd
Whittier, CA
8135 Painter Ave
Whittier, CA
29525 Canwood St
Agoura Hills, CA
2111 Whitehall Place
Alameda, CA
1411 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA
26671 Aliso Creek Road
Aliso Viejo, CA
2995 East St
Anderson, CA
4049 Lone Tree Way
Antioch, CA
18523 Corwin Rd
Apple Valley, CA
1271 Commerce Ave
Atwater, CA
3133 Professional Drive
Auburn, CA
309 E Mountain View St
Barstow, CA
701 Highland Springs Ave
Beaumont, CA
10230 Artesia Blvd
Bellflower, CA
810 Southampton Rd
Benicia, CA
2999 Regent Street
Berkeley, CA
42002 Fox Farm Rd
Big Bear Lake, CA
751 W Legion Rd
Brawley, CA
1181 Central Boulevard
Brentwood, CA
3450 Palmer Drive
Cameron Park, CA
20400 Lake Chabot Rd
Castro Valley, CA
2531 E Whitmore Ave
Ceres, CA
670 Rio Lindo Ave
Chico, CA
341 Trinity Ave
Chowchilla, CA
7115 Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights, CA
155 S 5Th St
Coalinga, CA
1057 N Mount Vernon Ave
Colton, CA
1025 Bridge St
Colusa, CA
4383 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA
275 Solano St
Corning, CA
554 E San Bernardino Rd
Covina, CA
20620 Homestead Rd
Cupertino, CA
901 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA
3 Monarch Bay Plz
Dana Point, CA
1411 W Covell Blvd
Davis, CA
815 Canyon Del Rey Blvd
Del Rey Oaks, CA
750 N Diamond Bar Blvd
Diamond Bar, CA
4440 Tassajara Rd
Dublin, CA
6102 Orbis Way
Eastvale, CA
860 Jamacha Rd
El Cajon, CA
1635 W Main St
El Centro, CA
4987 Golden Foothill Pkwy
El Dorado Hills, CA
9281 Office Park Cir
Elk Grove, CA
477 N El Camino Real
Encinitas, CA
16661 Ventura Blvd
Encino, CA
488 E Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA
5265 Sunrise Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA
1411 Oliver Road
Fairfield, CA
521 E Elder St
Fallbrook, CA
17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy
Fontana, CA
26672 Portola Pkwy
Foothill Ranch, CA
1241 East Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA
202 Green Valley Rd
Freedom, CA
2720 N Harbor Blvd
Fullerton, CA
12665 Garden Grove Blvd
Garden Grove, CA
210 S Grand Ave
Glendora, CA
2180 Golden Center Lane
Gold River, CA
5360B Hollister Ave
Goleta, CA
1000 S Eliseo Dr
Greenbrae, CA
1758 W Grand Ave
Grover Beach, CA
1613 S Azusa Ave
Hacienda Heights, CA
325 Mall Dr
Hanford, CA
4477 W 118th St
Hawthorne, CA
1 Southland Mall Dr
Hayward, CA
421 March Ave
Healdsburg, CA
500 Alfred Nobel Drive
Hercules, CA
14101 Main St
Hesperia, CA
591 Tres Pinos Rd
Hollister, CA
81-715 Dr Carreon Blvd
Indio, CA
323 N Prairie Ave
Inglewood, CA
177 S Madera Ave
Kerman, CA
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA
5418 La Palma Ave
La Palma, CA
78-271 State Hwy 111
La Quinta, CA
3800 Mt Diablo Blvd
Lafayette, CA
23521 Paseo De Valencia
Laguna Hills, CA
30131 Town Center Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA
32251 Mission Trl
Lake Elsinore, CA
5124 Hill Rd E
Lakeport, CA
8929 Panama Rd
Lamont, CA
1629 W Avenue J
Lancaster, CA
5 Bon Air Rd
Larkspur, CA
1530 3rd Street
Lincoln, CA
1090 E Stanley Blvd
Livermore, CA
25805 Barton Rd
Loma Linda, CA
10861 Cherry St
Los Alamitos, CA
730 W I St
Los Banos, CA
10747 Long Beach Blvd
Lynwood, CA
363 East Almond Avenue
Madera, CA
294 Reservation Rd
Marina, CA
5300 Highway 49 N
Mariposa, CA
29798 Haun Rd
Menifee, CA
525 El Camino Real
Menlo Park, CA
447 Miller Ave
Mill Valley, CA
120 S El Camino Real
Millbrae, CA
649 E Calaveras Blvd
Milpitas, CA
14901 Rinaldi St
Mission Hills, CA
2527 Via Campo
Montebello, CA
1046 Coast Village Rd
Montecito, CA
757 Pacific St
Monterey, CA
50 East Main Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA
673 Trancas St
Napa, CA
2340 E 8th St
National City, CA
1000 Newbury Road
Newbury Park, CA
24160 Lyons Ave
Newhall, CA
12626 Riverside Dr
North Hollywood, CA
18350 Roscoe Blvd
Northridge, CA
5720 Nave Dr
Novato, CA
250 S. Oak Ave
Oakdale, CA
48677 Victoria Ln
Oakhurst, CA
3601 Vista Way
Oceanside, CA
1320 Maricopa Highway
Ojai, CA
1361 Cortina Dr
Orland, CA
670 Oro Dam Blvd E
Oroville, CA
73091 Country Club Dr
Palm Desert, CA
555 E Tachevah Dr
Palm Springs, CA
6460 Pentz Rd
Paradise, CA
1045 Sperry Ave
Patterson, CA
11366 Pleasant Valley Rd
Penn Valley, CA
1688 N Perris Blvd
Perris, CA
1550 Professional Drive
Petaluma, CA
2250 Gladstone Dr
Pittsburg, CA
1206 E Yorba Linda Blvd
Placentia, CA
3105 Cedar Ravine Rd
Placerville, CA
12746 W Jefferson Blvd
Playa Vista, CA
401 Gregory Ln
Pleasant Hill, CA
5720 Stoneridge Mall Road
Pleasanton, CA
250 W Bonita Ave Bldg A
, Pomona, CA
15725 Pomerado Rd
Poway, CA
10399 Lemon Ave
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
22312 El Paseo
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1054 South Main Street
Red Bluff, CA
245 Terracina Blvd
Redlands, CA
520 N Prospect Ave
Redondo Beach, CA
789 N Reed Ave
Reedley, CA
1539 N. China Lake Blvd
Ridgecrest, CA
883 Silver Spur Rd
Rolling Hills Estates, CA
3941 J ST
SACRAMENTO, CA
631 E Alvin Dr
Salinas, CA
1100 Laurel Street
San Carlos, CA
1330 W Covina Blvd
San Dimas, CA
416 W LasTunas Dr
San Gabriel, CA
13847 E 14Th St
San Leandro, CA
1506 Froom Ranch Way
San Luis Obispo, CA
110 2Nd Ave
San Mateo, CA
2101 VALE RD
SAN PABLO, CA
1294 W 6Th St
San Pedro, CA
2505 San Ramon Valley Blvd
San Ramon, CA
2675 Jensen
Sanger, CA
3905 State St
Santa Barbara, CA
3150 De La Cruz Blvd
Santa Clara, CA
1595 Soquel Drive
Santa Cruz, CA
2345 S. Broadway
Santa Maria, CA
957 Faulkner Road
Santa Paula, CA
990 Sonoma Ave
Santa Rosa, CA
9665 Mission Gorge Rd
Santee, CA
4340 Scotts Valley Dr
Scotts Valley, CA
2928 Westminster Ave
Seal Beach, CA
6800 Palm Avenue
Sebastopol, CA
2256 Dockery Ave
Selma, CA
4156 Ashby Court
Shasta Lake, CA
31292 Alpine Meadows Rd
Shingletown, CA
2040 Viborg Rd
Solvang, CA
386 PERKINS ST
SONOMA, CA
1031 Sanguinetti Rd
Sonora, CA
28125 Bradley Rd
Sun City, CA
785 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA
807d Tucker Rd
Tehachapi, CA
77 Rolling Oaks Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA
1832 W 11Th St
Tracy, CA
919 N Blackstone St
Tulare, CA
15000 Kensington Park Ave
Tustin, CA
770 Mason St
Vacaville, CA
160 Hospital Dr
Vallejo, CA
14624 Sherman Way
Van Nuys, CA
12370 Hesperia Rd
Victorville, CA
902 Sycamore Ave
Vista, CA
108 La Casa Via
Walnut Creek, CA
553 S California Ave
West Covina, CA
2101 Stone Boulevard
West Sacramento, CA
1220 La Venta Dr
Westlake Village, CA
15355 Brookhurst Street
Westminster, CA
1837 E Gibson Rd
Woodland, CA
1526 Plumas Ct
Yuba City, CA
33490 Oak Glen Road
Yucaipa, CA
57370 29 Palms Hwy
Yucca Valley, CA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in California to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin B12 elsewhere
Vitamin B12 plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across California.