Vitamin B12 Blood Test in Colorado

The easiest way to test your Vitamin B12 (and 100+ biomarkers) in Colorado.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
20+ lab locations in Colorado
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin B12
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.
Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 20+ lab locations across 23 Colorado cities through the Quest network, including Colorado Springs, Aurora, Denver, Littleton, and Lone Tree. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 29 lab locations in Colorado
1380 E Fillmore St
Colorado Springs, CO
1815 Jet Wing Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
6140 Tutt Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
1411 S Potomac St
Aurora, CO
18730 E Hampden Ave
Aurora, CO
4500 E 9Th Ave
Denver, CO
695 S Broadway
Denver, CO
6179 S Balsam Way
Littleton, CO
8199 Southpark Ln
Littleton, CO
10103 Ridgegate Pkwy
Lone Tree, CO
8080 Park Meadows Dr
Lone Tree, CO
7561 W 80Th Ave
Arvada, CO
2798 Arapahoe Ave
Boulder, CO
880 S Perry St
Castle Rock, CO
7375 E Arapahoe Road
Centennial, CO
2577 Main Ave
Durango, CO
601 E Hampden Ave
Englewood, CO
1426 E Harmony Rd
Fort Collins, CO
1830 Blake Ave
Glenwood Springs, CO
2901 F Rd
Grand Junction, CO
4548 Centerplace Dr
Greeley, CO
11088 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO
1632 Hover St
Longmont, CO
1329 S Townsend Ave
Montrose, CO
100 E 120Th Ave
Northglenn, CO
9397 Crown Crest Blvd
Parker, CO
1600 N Grand Ave
Pueblo, CO
1601 Coalton Rd
Superior, CO
3555 Lutheran Pkwy
Wheat Ridge, CO
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Colorado to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin B12 elsewhere
Vitamin B12 plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Colorado.