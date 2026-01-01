Vitamin B12 Blood Test in Ohio

The easiest way to test your Vitamin B12 (and 100+ biomarkers) in Ohio.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
140+ lab locations in Ohio
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin B12
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin B12 is essential for DNA synthesis, red blood cell production, and the protective coating (myelin) around your nerves. Deficiency develops slowly and can cause fatigue, megaloblastic anemia, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, memory problems, and balance issues. If caught late, some nerve damage can be irreversible, which makes regular testing valuable for people at risk.
Learn more about Vitamin B12, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 140+ lab locations across 94 Ohio cities through the Quest network, including Columbus, Akron, Delaware, Ashland, and Beachwood. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 142 lab locations in Ohio
2222 Welcome Place
Columbus, OH
285 E State St
Columbus, OH
3430 Ohiohealth Pkwy
Columbus, OH
3535 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
3705 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
500 E Main St
Columbus, OH
5100 W/ Broad St
Columbus, OH
5193 W Broad St
Columbus, OH
99 N Brice Rd North
Columbus, OH
1 Park West Blvd
Akron, OH
1260 Independence Ave
Akron, OH
1493 S Hawkins Ave
Akron, OH
3800 Embassy Pkwy
Akron, OH
605 North Cleveland Massillon Rd
Akron, OH
2295 W. William St
Delaware, OH
561 W. Central Ave
Delaware, OH
6 Lexington Blvd
Delaware, OH
7853 Pacer Drive
Delaware, OH
801 Ohiohealth Blvd
Delaware, OH
1025 Center St
Ashland, OH
1720 Ohiohealth Way
Ashland, OH
1941 South Baney Road
Ashland, OH
633 East Main Street
Ashland, OH
25501 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood, OH
3909 Orange Pl
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Rd
Beachwood, OH
3999 Richmond Road
Beachwood, OH
250 W Bridge St
Dublin, OH
5130 Bradenton Ave
Dublin, OH
6905 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
7450 Hospital Dr
Dublin, OH
26 Hospital Dr
Athens, OH
55 Hospital Dr
Athens, OH
55 Hospital Drive
Athens, OH
1033 Ashland Rd
Mansfield, OH
335 Glessner Ave
Mansfield, OH
770 Balgreen Dr
Mansfield, OH
1040 Delaware Ave
Marion, OH
1069 Delaware Ave
Marion, OH
130 University Dr
Marion, OH
26908 Detroit Rd
Westlake, OH
29000 Center Ridge Rd
Westlake, OH
960 Clague Rd
Westlake, OH
3315 North Ridge Rd East
Ashtabula, OH
417 W Prospect Rd
Ashtabula, OH
165 5Th St Se
Barberton, OH
201 5Th St Ne
Barberton, OH
10240 Colerain Ave
Cincinnati, OH
6700 Steger Dr
Cincinnati, OH
1434 Circleville Plaza Dr
Circleville, OH
600 N Pickaway St
Circleville, OH
462 Howe Ave
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
96 Graham Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1120 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
125 E Broad St
Elyria, OH
504 Havens Corner Rd
Gahanna, OH
765 N. Hamilton Rd
Gahanna, OH
3780 Medina Rd.
Medina, OH
4001 Carrick Dr
Medina, OH
9213 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
9485 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH
146 Enclave Dr
New Castle, PA
2004 W State St
New Castle, PA
145 West Ave
Tallmadge, OH
60 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
2451 Edison Blvd
Twinsburg, OH
8819 Commons Blvd
Twinsburg, OH
1835 Franks Pkwy
Uniontown, OH
3838 Massillon Rd
Uniontown, OH
1250 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH
214 Towne Center Blvd
Van Wert, OH
36000 Euclid Ave
Willoughby, OH
4176 State Route 306
Willoughby, OH
917 N Lake St
Amherst, OH
55 N Chillicothe Rd
Aurora, OH
6006 Mahoning Ave
Austintown, OH
1997 Healthway Dr
Avon, OH
1701 Third Street
Beaver, PA
88 Center Rd
Bedford, OH
945 Boardman Canfield Rd
Boardman, OH
546 Sand Ridge Rd
Bowling Green, OH
5901 E Royalton Rd
Broadview Hts, OH
725 North Sandusky Ave
Bucyrus, OH
1341 Clark St
Cambridge, OH
4638 Hills And Dales Rd Northwest
Canton, OH
3644 Louisa Rd
Catlettsburg, KY
8185 East Washington St
Chagrin Falls, OH
13221 Ravenna Rd
Chardon, OH
8055 Mayfield Rd
Chesterland, OH
869 N. Bridge St
Chillicothe, OH
11100 Euclid Ave
Cleveland, OH
7500 Auburn Rd
Concord Township, OH
158 W Main Rd
Conneaut, OH
3413 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY
18599 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid, OH
3201 Princeton Rd
Fairfield Township, OH
890 West Main Street
Geneva, OH
1125 Yard Ave
Grandview Heights, OH
4191 Kelnor Dr
Grove City, OH
4343 All Seasons Dr
Hilliard, OH
5778 Darrow Rd
Hudson, OH
6150 Oak Tree Rd
Independence, OH
401 Devon Pl
Kent, OH
921 E Franklin St
Kenton, OH
1638 N Memorial Dr
Lancaster, OH
231 E Main St
Lexington, OH
546 North Union St
Loudonville, OH
6270 N Ridge Rd
Madison, OH
10190 Us Highway 42
Marysville, OH
9313 S Mason Montgomery Rd
Mason, OH
5850 Landerbrook Dr
Mayfield Heights, OH
18660 Bagley Rd
Middleburg Heights, OH
754 S. Cleveland Ave.
Mogadore, OH
5150 E Dublin Granville Rd
New Albany, OH
1151 Washington St
Newell, WV
26127 Lorain Rd
North Olmsted, OH
32800 Lorain Rd
North Ridgeville, OH
4335 Alum Creek Dr
Obetz, OH
1750 W. 4Th St
Ontario, OH
6305 Powers
Parma, OH
1010 Refugee Rd
Pickerington, OH
4141 N Hampton Dr
Powell, OH
6847 N Chestnut St
Ravenna, OH
1450 Davidson Dr
Reynoldsburg, OH
1100 S A St
Richmond, IN
21629 Center Ridge Rd
Rocky River, OH
4211 State Route 44
Rootstown, OH
51342 National Rd E
Saint Clairsville, OH
1098 E State St
Salem, OH
199 West Main Street
Shelby, OH
34055 Solon Rd
Solon, OH
1611 S Green Rd
South Euclid, OH
3825 Fishcreek Rd
Stow, OH
9318 State Route 14
Streetsboro, OH
5821 W Central Ave
Toledo, OH
3363 Tremont Rd
Upper Arlington, OH
3136 West St
Weirton, WV
300 Polaris Pkwy
Westerville, OH
1661 State Route 522
Wheelersburg, OH
4850 E. Main St
Whitehall, OH
1150 W Locust Street
Wilmington, OH
200 Luray Dr
Wintersville, OH
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Ohio to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin B12 elsewhere
Vitamin B12 plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Ohio.