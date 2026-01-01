Vitamin D Blood Test in Oklahoma

The easiest way to test your Vitamin D (and 100+ biomarkers) in Oklahoma.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
70+ lab locations in Oklahoma
100 biomarkers, including Vitamin D
Custom care plan from an MD
Vitamin D is essential for calcium absorption, bone health, immune function, and cardiovascular health. Despite its name, Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a vitamin. Deficiency is remarkably common, affecting an estimated 40% of US adults. Levels below 20 ng/mL are deficient, 20-30 ng/mL is insufficient, and above 30 ng/mL is sufficient. Most experts now recommend aiming for at least 30 ng/mL.
Learn more about Vitamin D, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 70+ lab locations across 43 Oklahoma cities through the Quest network, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Ardmore, Norman, and Ada. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 72 lab locations in Oklahoma
10029 North Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
11101 Hefner Pointe Dr
Oklahoma City, OK
13901 McAuley blvd
Oklahoma City, OK
13921 N Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
1919 E Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
3330 NW 56th St
Oklahoma City, OK
3400 Nw Expressway Bldg C
Oklahoma City, OK
3435 N W 56th
Oklahoma City, OK
4200 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
4221 South Western Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK
5201 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK
525 Sw 80Th St
Oklahoma City, OK
5401 North Portland
Oklahoma City, OK
5915 West Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9100 N May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK
9417 North Council Road
Oklahoma City, OK
9600 North Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK
18503 N Portland Ave
Edmond, OK
2301 W I 35 Frontage Rd
Edmond, OK
3325 S Boulevard
Edmond, OK
4509 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
4833 Integris Parkway
Edmond, OK
1011 14Th Ave Nw
Ardmore, OK
1020 N Commerce St
Ardmore, OK
107 N Commerce St
Ardmore, OK
3321 W Tecumseh Rd
Norman, OK
3421 24Th Avenue Nw
Norman, OK
950 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK
430 N Monte Vista Street
Ada, OK
701 Better Now Plaza
Ada, OK
2200 W Iowa Ave
Chickasha, OK
2222 W Iowa Ave
Chickasha, OK
4300 Rogers Ave
Fort Smith, AR
6801 Rogers Avenue
Fort Smith, AR
100 Mercy Way
Joplin, MO
2727 E 32Nd St
Joplin, MO
1607 Professional Cir
Yukon, OK
520 S Mustang Rd
Yukon, OK
1002 E CENTRAL BLVD
ANADARKO, OK
2008 W Houston St
Broken Arrow, OK
1401 W Pawnee St
Cleveland, OK
702 Frisco Ave
Clinton, OK
4801 S.E. 15Th Street
Del City, OK
3075 Brookwood Ave
Duncan, OK
1028 Criswell Dr
Durant, OK
1925 W 3Rd St
Elk City, OK
620 S Madison St
Enid, OK
601 E 13Th St
Grove, OK
200 South Academy Road
Guthrie, OK
2462 Hospital Road
Healdton, OK
1425 E Lincoln Rd
Idabel, OK
607 E Main St
Jenks, OK
1000 Hospital Dr
Kingfisher, OK
1401 SW Parkridge Blvd Ste C
Lawton, OK
4411 W GORE BLVD
LAWTON, OK
300 Wanda Street
Marietta, OK
1500 N Strong Blvd
Mcalester, OK
310 2nd Avenue SW
Miami, OK
9060 Harmony Drive
Midwest City, OK
1401 Sw 34Th Street
Moore, OK
3316 W Okmulgee St
Muskogee, OK
1001 E State Highway 152
Mustang, OK
3366 NW EXPRESSWAY
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
10502 N 110th East Ave
Owasso, OK
401 Fairview Ave
Ponca City, OK
3954 N Kickapoo Ave
Shawnee, OK
401 E Us Highway 82
Sherman, TX
819 S Pine St
Stillwater, OK
1000 S Byrd Street
Tishomingo, OK
8803 S 101st East Ave
Tulsa, OK
3725 Legacy
Weatherford, OK
1611 Main Street
Woodward, OK
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Oklahoma to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Vitamin D elsewhere
Vitamin D plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Oklahoma.