Apple Watch hypertension alerts explained Brandon Ballinger Oct 17, 2025

Apple Watch will now alert you to hypertension (high blood pressure) based on 30 days of data. Since watchOS 26 was released on September 15, 2025, the first people are likely recieving hypertension notifications now.

I worked on one of the first studies to detect hypertension with Apple Watch. Today at Empirical Health, we help many patients reduce their blood pressure and overall risk of heart disease.

If you receive a hypertension notification, you need speak with a doctor, consider medications, and make dietary changes to reduce blood pressure. Read on for information about each of these steps.

An example of a hypertension notification / alert on Apple Watch

Apple Watch models analyzes heart rate signals associated with high blood pressure. Its algorithms are FDA-cleared as a screening tool, but not intended to diagnose or treat hypertension. Apple says this in its own documentation: “The feature is not intended to replace traditional methods of diagnosis, to monitor hypertension treatment effect, or to be used as a method of blood pressure surveillance.”

Apple Watch hypertension notifications catch 41.2% of hypertension and 53% of stage II hypertension. The specificity of Apple Watch’s blood pressure feature is 92.3%. This means if you do get a notification, you should talk with a doctor. But if you don’t get a hypertension notification, you’re not necessarily in the clear. The Apple Watch algorithm misses half of cases, so everybody should continue to screen for high blood pressure using a standard cuff.

If you’re curious about how hypertension notifications work under the hood, our explainer of Apple Watch’s blood pressure technology dives into the science. For a broader view, STAT News recently covered the public health implications.

A blood pressure cuff. Many blood pressure cuffs pair with your iPhone.

Since Apple Watch only screens for hypertension, a doctor needs to make the final diagnosis. Typically, doctors do this by using a blood pressure cuff (sphygmomanometer). They’ll ask you to take multiple readings over different days, and then discuss options for medication and diet.

If you have hypertension, it’s important to treat it to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke. High blood pressure damages blood vessels silently.

You can calculate your risk of a heart attack with blood pressure and the following biomarkers:

ApoB or LDL cholesterol

HbA1c - measures insulin resistance or diabetes.

eGFR - measures kidney function

Age, sex, whether you’ve smoked and how much, and a basic medical history.

Some advanced markers like Lp(a) and hs-CRP can refine your risk estimate.

A comprehensive blood test includes all of these for <$200.

The good news is that if you’re diagnosed with hypertension, you can use both diet and medication to drive down your blood pressure.

Diet plays a powerful role in blood pressure, particularly sodium and potassium intake. Sodium raises blood pressure, and potassium (through diet) lowers it. The DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) emphasizes potassium-rich foods (bananas, sweet potatoes, greens, avocado) and limits sodium to roughly 1,500-2,300 mg per day.

Empirical Health lets you snap a photo to track the amount of potassium, sodium, and other nutrients you’re getting in your food. This is helpful also if you happen to have high cholesterol, which is driven by fiber and sodium. Empirical also integrates with all of your Apple Watch metrics.

Note that you should check with a doctor before starting any diet plan. Certain health conditions (such as kidney disease) and medications can interact with potassium in your diet.

Tracking foods that raise or lower blood pressure in Empirical Health.

When lifestyle changes aren’t enough—or if your blood pressure is high enough to pose immediate risks—doctors may prescribe medication. There are many classes, from thiazide diuretics to ACE inhibitors to calcium channel blockers. Choice of medication depends on your health profile and preferences.

If you receive an Apple Watch hypertension alert, don’t ignore it—but don’t panic either. Measure your blood pressure with a cuff (either at home, in a pharmacy, or at a clinic), and make an appointment with your doctor to discuss your readings and next steps. It’s also important to consider lifestyle adjustments, such as following a biomarker-driven nutrition plan and tracking your food intake. If your doctor prescribes medication, be sure to take it as recommended.