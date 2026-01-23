Direct-to-consumer advanced lipid panel with ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP Brandon Ballinger Jan 23, 2026

A standard lipid panel measures total/LDL/HDL cholesterol and triglycerides. But advanced biomarkers like ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP more accurately predict cardiovascular events.

Today less than 1% of patients get these advanced tests. We think everybody should have access. That’s why Empirical Health offers a direct-to-consumer advanced lipid panel that includes these biomarkers. No doctor’s visit is required to get tested, but every panel includes a physician review of your results afterward.

Sample results from an advanced lipid panel with ApoB, Lp(a), and hs-CRP

These three biomarkers fill gaps that standard lipid panels miss:

ApoB (Apolipoprotein B) measures the number of atherogenic particles in your blood. (Atherogenic particles are the ones that actually cause plaque buildup). The European Society of Cardiology and Canadian Cardiovascular Society now recommend ApoB over LDL cholesterol as the primary lipid metric. Each 10 mg/dL decrease in ApoB in heart disease risk.

Lp(a) (Lipoprotein a) is the strongest inherited risk factor for heart disease. Levels are 80-90% genetic and stable by age 5. Lp(a) particles are 6x more atherogenic than ordinary LDL particles. The American College of Cardiology recommends measuring Lp(a) at least once in your lifetime—yet most people have never been tested.

hs-CRP (high-sensitivity C-reactive protein) measures inflammation, which plays a central role in cardiovascular disease. Elevated hs-CRP is associated with increased heart attack and stroke risk, even when cholesterol levels are normal.

Traditional healthcare creates friction: you need an appointment with your primary care doctor, convince them to order advanced tests, wait for results, then schedule another appointment to discuss them.

Empirical Health removes the first barrier. You can order the advanced lipid panel directly—no doctor’s referral or prescription required. Walk into any of 2,000+ lab locations nationwide, get a single blood draw, and receive results within days.

But we don’t leave you alone with a spreadsheet of numbers. Every panel includes a physician review. A board-certified MD reviews your results, explains what they mean for your health, and creates a personalized care plan. If you need medication (like a statin for high ApoB), they can prescribe it.

This is the best of both worlds: consumer convenience to get tested, plus medical expertise to act on the results.

Empirical’s advanced cardiovascular panel includes 100+ biomarkers in a single blood draw:

Category Biomarkers Advanced lipids ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol, VLDL Inflammation hs-CRP Metabolic health A1c (blood sugar) Kidney function eGFR, BUN, creatinine, albumin Liver function ALT, AST, ALP, bilirubin Blood cells Complete blood count (CBC) Thyroid TSH Vitamins & minerals Vitamin D, B12, iron, ferritin, and more

The panel also calculates your 10-year and lifetime heart attack risk based on your biomarkers.

Order online: Purchase the panel through the Empirical Health app or website. No doctor’s order needed. Visit a lab: Schedule a blood draw at one of 2,000+ locations nationwide, including New York and New Jersey. Most people have a lab within 20 minutes of home. Walk-in, same-day, and next-day appointments are available. Get results: Results typically start coming in within 2-3 days, viewable in the Empirical Health app. Final results usually arrive within a couple of weeks. Doctor review: A board-certified physician reviews your results and meets with you (video or chat) to explain findings and create a care plan. This is included in the price. Take action: Based on your results, you may receive lifestyle recommendations, prescriptions, or specialist referrals. The Empirical app includes nutrition tracking and exercise programs tailored to your biomarkers.

Less than 1% of the insured U.S. population gets their ApoB tested each year. Lp(a) testing is even rarer. Meanwhile, heart disease remains the leading cause of death.

The traditional model—waiting for symptoms, then hoping your doctor orders the right tests—isn’t working. Direct-to-consumer testing lets you take a proactive approach: get the advanced biomarkers that actually predict risk, understand what they mean with physician guidance, and take action before disease develops.

The advanced cardiovascular panel costs $190. This includes:

100+ biomarkers (ApoB, Lp(a), hs-CRP, and more)

Blood draw at 2,000+ nationwide locations

MD review and consultation

Access to the Empirical Health app for tracking and follow-up

If you were to go through insurance, the price of this panel would be roughly $1,500 and coverage wouldn’t be guaranteed.

Ready to see your advanced lipid panel? Get your comprehensive health panel today.