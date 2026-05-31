Does dietary cholesterol raise blood cholesterol? Brandon Ballinger · May 31, 2026

Dietary cholesterol only slightly raises blood cholesterol. Most of the cholesterol in your blood is made by your liver, not eaten. When you take in more cholesterol from food, your liver compensates by making less, so your blood level stays relatively steady.

This is why the Mar 2026 AHA dietary guidelines state that “dietary cholesterol is no longer a primary target for CVD risk reduction for most people.”

Not much. A meta-regression of controlled feeding studies (Vincent et al., American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2019) pooled the trials that fed people known amounts of cholesterol and measured the change in their blood lipids. Adding dietary cholesterol does raise LDL, but the effect is modest, and it raises HDL at the same time.

Across controlled feeding studies, more dietary cholesterol nudges LDL up, and HDL up alongside it. The effect is small relative to saturated fat. Source: Vincent et al., Am J Clin Nutr 2019.

For context, a large egg has about 186 mg of cholesterol. Under the old “less than 300 mg per day” rules, that single number put eggs on the avoid list. The feeding-study evidence says the resulting change in your blood LDL is small for most people.

Yes. A minority of people are “hyper-responders” whose LDL rises more than average when they eat cholesterol. There is no symptom that tells you which group you are in. The only way to know is to test your cholesterol, change your intake, and test again.

Two dietary factors do most of the work, and dietary cholesterol is not one of them. Saturated fat raises LDL by slowing how fast your liver clears it. Fiber lowers LDL by pulling cholesterol out of circulation. We cover both in your cholesterol is driven by saturated fat and fiber.

If you are mostly here for the egg question, see eggs are now officially healthy.