May 8, 2025 Don't die of a heart attack Brandon Ballinger

“To people 50 or 100 years in the future, it will seem barbaric that people in our era waited till they had symptoms to be diagnosed with conditions like heart disease and cancer.” - Paul Graham, Frighteningly Ambitious Startup Ideas

Heart disease kills more people than all cancers combined—but it’s also the area of health most in your control. 80% of heart attacks can be avoided, and your risk is predictable using statistical models up to 30 years in advance.

Today, we’re launching Empirical’s heart health program across 30+ states, reaching over 200 million people.

We help you measure key heart biomarkers (including ApoB and Lp(a)), predict your personal risk, and build a tailored action plan—covering nutrition, medication, and exercise.

Empirical heart health starts with a $190 test measuring 85+ biomarkers—available at 2,200+ locations nationwide.

You’ll get insights into key heart markers like:

Next, we show how your heart attack risk could change by age 70—

If you do nothing

If you follow a tailored plan with medication, diet, and exercise

Many people cut their risk by 50% or more with the right changes.

“Eat less red meat.” “Eat more greens.” You’ve heard it all before.

This is different. We build a biomarker-driven nutrition plan tailored to your bloodwork—targeting the exact nutrients that matter for your heart. These plans have been shown in the medical literature to be about twice as effective as a simple “eat more fruits and vegetables” diet.

And tracking? Just snap a photo of your meal.

