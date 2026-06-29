High Lp(a) is not a death sentence Brandon Ballinger · Jun 29, 2026

Finding out you have high Lp(a) can feel like a verdict. Lp(a) is genetic, it’s set by about age 5, statins don’t budge it, and there’s no approved drug exclusively for Lp(a) (yet!). If you get your result and conclude there’s nothing to be done, you’d be forgiven for misunderstanding — but you actually have a lot of options to address high Lp(a).

The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines recommend people with elevated Lp(a) lower ApoB harder, consider PCSK9 inhibitors, aspirin. And in 2026, there are four trials of Lp(a)-lowering drugs with approvals likely in the next couple of years.

Lp(a) is a one slice of your risk, not a death sentence. Illustrative example; your specific numbers will vary

Cardiovascular risk is multiplicative. Lp(a) raises it, but so do LDL, blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes, and they compound. Elevated Lp(a) (≥125 nmol/L, or ≥50 mg/dL) is associated with roughly 1.4-fold higher risk; very high levels (≥250 nmol/L, ~100 mg/dL) with about 2-fold. That’s a meaningful multiplier on your baseline risk, which means shrinking the baseline shrinks the absolute danger that Lp(a) adds.

There’s also a particle-counting way to view this. Lp(a) is an ApoB particle, so it’s already included in your total atherogenic particle burden. Every LDL particle you clear lowers that burden, even though the Lp(a) fraction stays put. That’s why the 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines take elevated Lp(a) as an indication to intensify LDL lowering and manage every other risk factor earlier and harder.

If you have high Lp(a), your LDL and ApoB targets get stricter, and you pursue them sooner. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines brought back specific LDL targets. For people at high risk, that generally means getting LDL under 55 mg/dL, and lower still if you already have cardiovascular disease. Several drugs lower LDL without touching Lp(a), and they stack:

Approach Typical LDL reduction Effect on Lp(a) High-intensity statin ~50% None (may rise slightly) Ezetimibe (added on) ~15–20% more None Bempedoic acid ~15–25% None PCSK9 inhibitor (added on) ~60% more ~25% lower

None of these change your genetics, but they do change the total particle load hitting your artery walls (which is what actually drives plaque).

PCSK9 inhibitors lower Lp(a) by about 25% on top of cutting LDL by roughly 60%. For high-risk or very-high-risk patients on a maximally tolerated statin whose Lp(a) is ≥125 nmol/L (≥50 mg/dL), adding a PCSK9 inhibitor is considered reasonable if on-treatment LDL is still ≥70 mg/dL. The 25% Lp(a) drop is smaller than what the dedicated Lp(a) drugs achieve in trials (up to 94%), but it’s available now, and it comes bundled with a large LDL reduction. Whether it’s right for you is a conversation with your clinician about your overall risk and insurance coverage.

Unglamorous risk factors matter more when Lp(a) is high, because Lp(a) multiplies whatever risk they create. Bringing blood pressure into range, never smoking, and keeping blood sugar controlled each shrink the baseline that Lp(a) amplifies. None of this is specific to Lp(a), which is exactly the point: with one risk factor locked, you press harder on all the others.

Lower the risk Lp(a) carries now; lower Lp(a) itself once the drugs arrive.

Lp(a) is inherited, so a high result is a flag for your blood relatives, not just for you. Each first-degree relative (parents, siblings, children) has roughly a 50% chance of also having elevated Lp(a). Cascade screening (testing the family once someone tests high) is how most people with high Lp(a) get found, and many of them have no symptoms until an event. A single test settles it for life, since levels barely change.

The reason to get everything else in order now is that the number itself may not be fixed for much longer. Four drugs that lower Lp(a) by up to 94% are in trials: pelacarsen, olpasiran, lepodisiran, and the oral muvalaplin. The first cardiovascular outcomes data, from Novartis’s Lp(a) HORIZON trial, is expected later in 2026, and it will be the first real test of whether lowering Lp(a) prevents heart attacks and strokes. We cover all four in Lp(a)-lowering medications.

Knowing your number now means you’re already managing your risk, and ready to act the day those drugs arrive.

Empirical Health's advanced cardiovascular panel measures Lp(a), ApoB, LDL, inflammation, and the other biomarkers that decide how aggressively to manage your risk. This post is general information, not medical advice; treatment decisions are individual and belong with your clinician.