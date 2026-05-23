Retatrutide's phase 3 results: 30% weight loss in 2 years Brandon Ballinger May 23, 2026

Bariatric surgery has long been the only intervention reliably producing 25-30% body-weight loss. This week, Eli Lilly reported that retatrutide, a triple hormone agonist, hit those numbers in a pivotal phase 3 trial. Participants on the 12 mg dose lost 28.3% of their body weight (70.3 lbs) over 80 weeks. In the trial extension, people with severe obesity went on to lose 30.3% (85 lbs) at two years.

Not only that, there were major cardiovascular benefits:

Systolic blood pressure : significant drops, consistent with prior phase 2 data

: significant drops, consistent with prior phase 2 data Non-HDL cholesterol : down (non-HDL captures all atherogenic lipoproteins, including LDL and remnants)

: down (non-HDL captures all atherogenic lipoproteins, including LDL and remnants) Triglycerides : down

: down hsCRP : down (a marker of systemic inflammation tied to long-term heart disease risk)

: down (a marker of systemic inflammation tied to long-term heart disease risk) Waist circumference: down 9.5 inches at 12 mg, a strong predictor of metabolic disease independent of BMI

The cardiovascular outcome data, which will tell us whether these biomarker shifts translate into fewer heart attacks and strokes, is still ahead. Lilly has TRIUMPH-3 underway in patients with established cardiovascular disease.

In the rest of this post, we’ll walk through why retatrutide is different than previous trugs, the trial itself (TRIUPH-1), and some implications.

Retatrutide is a once-weekly injectable that activates three hormone receptors at once: GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide), GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), and glucagon. For comparison, semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) hits only GLP-1, and tirzepatide (Mounjaro, Zepbound) hits GIP and GLP-1. So the glucagon receptor is the new one. Glucagon activation appears to add a thermogenic and lipolytic effect on top of the appetite-suppressing actions of GIP and GLP-1.

At 80 weeks, every retatrutide dose significantly outperformed placebo. The 12 mg dose drove the largest losses, but even the 4 mg dose (reached with a single escalation step) delivered 19% weight loss.

Average body-weight reduction in TRIUMPH-1 by dose. The dashed line marks the 25-30% loss range typically associated with bariatric surgery.

Outcome at 80 weeks 4 mg 9 mg 12 mg Placebo Average weight loss 19.0% (47.2 lbs) 25.9% (64.4 lbs) 28.3% (70.3 lbs) 2.2% (5.5 lbs) Waist circumference change -16.3 cm -21.8 cm -24.1 cm (-9.5 in) -3.6 cm ≥25% weight loss 27.8% 52.9% 62.5% 2.2% ≥30% weight loss 15.3% 37.9% 45.3% 0.5% ≥35% weight loss 5.9% 20.8% 27.2% 0.3%

Two numbers stand out. First, the average participant on 12 mg lost 9.5 inches off the waist. Second, 45.3% of 12 mg participants lost at least 30% of their body weight, a level long associated with bariatric surgery. Among participants who started with class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40), 37.5% reached a BMI under 30, meaning they were no longer classified as having obesity.

A pre-specified extension followed 532 participants with BMI ≥35 for another 24 weeks, escalating those still on placebo or 4 mg up to their maximum tolerated dose. At 104 weeks, the 12 mg arm averaged 30.3% weight loss (85 lbs). The placebo group, after being switched to active drug, still ended at 19.2% loss.

Here is how retatrutide compares to the prior generation of therapies in clinical trials:

Drug Mechanism Avg. weight loss Trial duration Semaglutide 2.4 mg GLP-1 ~15% 68 weeks Tirzepatide 15 mg GIP + GLP-1 ~21% 72 weeks Retatrutide 12 mg GIP + GLP-1 + glucagon 28.3% 80 weeks

Cross-trial comparisons are imperfect (different populations, different escalation schedules, different placebos), but the gap between retatrutide and tirzepatide is hard to ignore. Adding the glucagon receptor appears to be doing real work.

Retatrutide’s side effect profile looks similar to other incretin drugs, with the same GI symptoms predictably increasing with dose. At 12 mg, nausea hit 42.4% of participants (vs. 14.8% on placebo), diarrhea 32.0% (vs. 13.5%), constipation 26.1% (vs. 10.9%), and vomiting 25.3% (vs. 4.8%). Two newer signals showed up. Dysesthesia (abnormal skin sensations, often tingling) was reported in 12.5% of 12 mg patients vs. 0.9% on placebo. Urinary tract infections occurred in 8.4% vs. 5.3%. Both were generally mild and most patients stayed on treatment. Discontinuation due to adverse events was 11.3% at 12 mg, 6.9% at 9 mg, and 4.1% at 4 mg, versus 4.9% on placebo.

One signal not covered in detail in today’s release, but consistent across earlier retatrutide studies, is an increase in resting heart rate. Phase 2 data showed roughly a 15-20% bump at higher doses. For someone with a baseline resting heart rate of 70, that would mean a new resting rate around 80-85. Some heart rate elevation shows up across the whole GLP-1 class, but the size of the bump with retatrutide is larger.

Two hypotheses:

Lowering blood pressure requires speeding up heart rate to maintain the same blood flow (in the absense of exercise that makes the heart muscle itself stronger).

Glucagon. Glucagon, separate from its role in blood sugar, directly speeds up the heart.

Most people tolerate a modest bump just fine. But for someone with an irregular heartbeat or known coronary disease, it’s worth keeping an eye on. If you’re on (or considering) any drug in this class, a wearable that tracks resting heart rate trends can be a useful complement to clinic visits.

Some have aruged that universal access to GLP-1 receptor agonists could cut the obesity rate by more than half within a year. With retatrutide’s numbers, that estimate looks conservative. 65.3% of 12 mg participants in TRIUMPH-1 dropped below a BMI of 30 within 80 weeks. The U.S. adult obesity rate is currently around 42%. If retatrutide-class efficacy reached even a quarter of those adults, the population-level shift in cardiovascular risk, diabetes incidence, and healthcare spending would be on the order of a generational public-health intervention.

The constraints today are price, supply, and insurance coverage, not biology. All three are moving.

TRIUMPH-2 (retatrutide in obesity plus type 2 diabetes) and TRIUMPH-3 (retatrutide in obesity plus established cardiovascular disease) will read out later this year. The CV-outcomes data from TRIUMPH-3 is the one to watch. We already know retatrutide moves the biomarkers in the right direction. The open question is whether it moves outcomes, and whether the heart rate effect changes the risk-benefit calculation in patients who already have heart disease.