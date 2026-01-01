HSA/FSA Eligible

Looking for a Function Health alternative? Empirical Health offers comprehensive biomarker testing at a lower price point, with over 100 biomarkers measured including ApoB, Lp(a), advanced cholesterol panels, metabolic markers, and more. Get detailed insights into your heart health and overall wellness with convenient Quest Lab locations nationwide.

Function Health pricing vs Empirical Health

Empirical Health is significantly less expensive: $190 for the initial panel, MD review, and follow-up telehealth visit, compared to $365/year for Function Health. In New York and New Jersey, Function Health charges even more—up to $900—due to state regulations. Empirical Health is available in NY and NJ at the same $190 price.

Function Health’s panel vs Empirical’s panel

Both services offer 100+ biomarkers, including the most clinically actionable markers: ApoB, Lp(a), advanced lipids, hs-CRP, and insulin resistance markers. Function Health requires two separate blood draws on different days, while Empirical Health requires just one. Empirical Health includes a board-certified MD review and follow-up telehealth visit, whereas Function Health does not include any doctor consultation. If you need prescriptions, referrals, or ongoing care, Empirical Health provides that as part of the service—Function Health delivers results via a web dashboard with no medical follow-up. Vitamin B12 and Folate are add-ons with Function Health but included in Empirical’s base panel.

“I have never gotten results that are this detailed or custom to my lifestyle and personal goals.”

With Empirical Health, you get more than just numbers—you get a personalized care plan and a real doctor who can help you take action on your results.

Get tested at any of 2,200+ locations.
Including in Franklin, MI.

Measure

Test beyond Function Health. Get 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, drop into one of 2,200 testing sites to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a) and cholesterol to gain insight into your current heart health.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

