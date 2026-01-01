ApoB Blood Test in Missouri

The easiest way to test your ApoB (and 100+ biomarkers) in Missouri.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
50+ lab locations in Missouri
100 biomarkers, including ApoB
Custom care plan from an MD
ApoB is essentially a more accurate LDL. ApoB measures the total number of atherogenic (artery-damaging) particles in your blood. Each LDL, VLDL, and IDL particle carries exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct particle count. This is important because it is the number of particles, not just the amount of cholesterol they carry, that drives plaque buildup. About 15-20% of people have elevated ApoB with normal LDL cholesterol, which is why ApoB catches risk that a standard cholesterol panel misses. The 2026 AHA/ACC guidelines now include ApoB targets alongside LDL.
Learn more about Apolipoprotein B, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 50+ lab locations across 38 Missouri cities through the Quest network, including Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, and Chesterfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 56 lab locations in Missouri
12700 Southfork Rd
Saint Louis, MO
40 N Kingshighway
Saint Louis, MO
621 S New Ballas Rd
Saint Louis, MO
701 S New Ballas Road
Saint Louis, MO
7345 Watson Rd
Saint Louis, MO
9950 Kennerly Rd
Saint Louis, MO
1965 S Fremont Ave
Springfield, MO
2115 S Fremont Ave
Springfield, MO
220 W Sunshine St
Springfield, MO
3231 S National
Springfield, MO
3302 South National
Springfield, MO
1000 Eleven S
Columbia, IL
1000 W Nifong Blvd
Columbia, MO
2003 W Broadway
Columbia, MO
2475 Broadway Bluffs Dr
Columbia, MO
10940 Parallel Pkwy
Kansas City, KS
3801 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Kansas City, MO
5400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO
9151 NE 81st Ter
Kansas City, MO
1585 Woodlake Dr
Chesterfield, MO
17300 N Outer 40
Chesterfield, MO
100 Mercy Way
Joplin, MO
2727 E 32Nd St
Joplin, MO
901 East Fifth St
Washington, MO
901 Patients First Dr
Washington, MO
237 E Center Dr
Alton, IL
12 Arnold Mall
Arnold, MO
15945 Clayton Rd
Ballwin, MO
3030 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL
8425 Clint Dr
Belton, MO
159 E Macarthur Dr
Bethalto, IL
711 Nw Hwy 7
Blue Springs, MO
800 State Highway 248
Branson, MO
1417 N Mount Auburn Rd
Cape Girardeau, MO
706 W Fairview Ave
Carthage, MO
98 The Legends Pkwy
Eureka, MO
539 W Karsch Blvd
Farmington, MO
1463 US Highway 61
Festus, MO
8186 N Lindbergh Blvd
Florissant, MO
601 E 13Th St
Grove, OK
2800 E Rock Haven Rd
Harrisonville, MO
19550 E 39th St S
Independence, MO
999 Diamond Rdg
Jefferson City, MO
463 S Kirkwood Rd
Kirkwood, MO
1555 Ne Douglas St
Lees Summit, MO
8609 College Blvd
Lenexa, KS
530 East 24 Hwy
Moberly, MO
2700 Clay Edwards Dr
North Kansas City, MO
3449 Pheasant Meadow Dr
O Fallon, MO
316 W Us Highway 40
Odessa, MO
12140 Nall Ave
Overland Park, KS
1605 Martin Springs Dr
Rolla, MO
1213 N Belt Hwy
Saint Joseph, MO
4101 Mexico Rd
Saint Peters, MO
990 Winchester Dr
Sedalia, MO
1201 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Missouri to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
ApoB elsewhere
ApoB plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Missouri.