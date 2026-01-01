Ferritin Blood Test in Connecticut

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in Connecticut.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
90+ lab locations in Connecticut
100 biomarkers, including Ferritin
Custom care plan from an MD
Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.
Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 90+ lab locations across 71 Connecticut cities through the Quest network, including Hartford, Bridgeport, Norwich, Avon, and Bloomfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 96 lab locations in Connecticut
100 Retreat Ave
Hartford, CT
21 Woodland St
Hartford, CT
282 Washington St
Hartford, CT
85 Seymour St
Hartford, CT
1450 Barnum Ave
Bridgeport, CT
3180 Main St
Bridgeport, CT
970 E. Main St
Bridgeport, CT
111 Salem Turnpike
Norwich, CT
330 Washington Street
Norwich, CT
42 Town St
Norwich, CT
100 Simsbury Rd
Avon, CT
54 W Avon Rd
Avon, CT
2 Northwestern Dr
Bloomfield, CT
701 Cottage Grove Rd
Bloomfield, CT
120 Main St
Danbury, CT
7 Germantown Rd
Danbury, CT
1305 Post Rd
Fairfield, CT
2150 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
131 New London Turnpike
Glastonbury, CT
305 Western Blvd
Glastonbury, CT
435 Lewis Ave
Meriden, CT
816 Broad Street
Ste 22, Meriden, CT
1 Grove St
New Britain, CT
183 N Mountain Rd
New Britain, CT
136 Sherman Ave
ste 101, New Haven, CT
55 Lock Street-yale Health Members Only
New Haven, CT
11 Old Park Ln Road
New Milford, CT
146 Danbury Rd
New Milford, CT
2284 Berlin Tpke
Newington, CT
955 Main St
Newington, CT
172 Mt Pleasant Rd
Newtown, CT
228 South Main St
Newtown, CT
172 Washington Ave
North Haven, CT
2 Broadway
North Haven, CT
148 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT
40 Cross St
Norwalk, CT
365 Queen Street
Southington, CT
99 Executive Blvd
Southington, CT
2890 Main Street
Stratford, CT
555 Lordship Blvd
Stratford, CT
1929 E Main St
Torrington, CT
540 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT
115 Technology Dr
Trumbull, CT
948 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT
10 Center St
Winsted, CT
80 S Main St
Winsted, CT
83B Stony Hill Rd
Suite 110, Bethel, CT
1075 West Main Street
Branford, CT
935 Farmington Avenue
Bristol, CT
280 S Main St
Cheshire, CT
163 Broadway St
Colchester, CT
405 E Putnam Ave
Cos Cob, CT
557 Post Rd
Darien, CT
299 Seymour Ave
Derby, CT
15 West St
Douglas, MA
477 Connecticut Boulevard
East Hartford, CT
190 Main Street
East Haven, CT
15 Chesterfield Road
East Lyme, CT
54 Hazard Ave
Enfield, CT
838D Farmington Ave
Farmington, CT
18 E Granby Rd
Granby, CT
85 Poheganut Drive
Groton, CT
631 Boston Post Rd
Guilford, CT
3000 Dixwell Ave
Hamden, CT
320 New Britain Rd
Kensington, CT
11 Woodland Road
Madison, CT
224 North Main Street
Manchester, CT
135 Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT
3-5 E. Hampton Rd
Marlborough, CT
440 Saybrook Rd
Middletown, CT
233 Broad St
Milford, CT
23 Clara Dr
Mystic, CT
721 Bank Street
New London, CT
665 Boston Post Road
Old Saybrook, CT
240 Indian River Rd
Orange, CT
584 Norwich Rd
Plainfield, CT
166 Waterbury Rd
Prospect, CT
62 Providence Pike
Putnam, CT
38A Grove St
Ridgefield, CT
515 Bridgeport Ave
Shelton, CT
1735 Ellington Rd
South Windsor, CT
385 Main St S
Southbury, CT
1284 Saint James Ave
Springfield, MA
1250 Summer St
Stamford, CT
156-160 Worcester Providence Tpke
Sutton, MA
45 S Main St
Unionville, CT
444 Hartford Tpke
Vernon, CT
930 North Colony Road
Wallingford, CT
1389 West Main Street
Suite 125, Waterbury, CT
970 Farmington Ave
West Hartford, CT
687 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT
1080 Silas Deane Hwy
Wethersfield, CT
280 Dobbs Ferry Rd
White Plains, NY
1601 Main St
Willimantic, CT
74 Mack St
Windsor, CT
2 Concorde Way
Building 3A, Windsor Locks, CT
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Connecticut to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Ferritin elsewhere
Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Connecticut.