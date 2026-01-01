 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Ferritin Blood Test in Missouri

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in Missouri.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

50+ lab locations in Missouri

100 biomarkers, including Ferritin

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What is Ferritin?

Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.

Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →

50+ lab locations in Missouri

Empirical draws blood at 50+ lab locations across 38 Missouri cities through the Quest network, including Saint Louis, Springfield, Columbia, Kansas City, and Chesterfield. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 56 lab locations in Missouri
Start testing in Missouri

Measure

Test beyond Ferritin. Get a 360º view of your heart for $190.

After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Missouri to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.

Heart

ApoB

Lp(a)

HDL Cholesterol

LDL Cholesterol

Triglycerides

10 year heart attack risk

Lifetime heart attack risk

Chol/HDLc Ratio

LDL/HDL Ratio

Non HDL

Total Cholesterol

ApoA1

ApoB/A1 Ratio

Non-HDL/Chol Ratio

LDL/Chol Ratio

HDL/Chol Ratio

Liver

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

ALP

De Ritis Ratio

Metabolic

Glucose

Hemoglobin A1c

TSH with reflex to T4

Kidneys

BUN

Creatinine

Albumin

Globulin

A/G Ratio

CO2

Calcium

Total Protein

Sodium

Potassium

Chloride

BUN/Creatinine Ratio

Nutrients

Ferritin

Folate

Iron

% Saturation

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12

Dietary Protein

Dietary Carbs

Dietary Sugar

Dietary Fat

Dietary Saturated Fat

Dietary Sodium

Dietary Potassium

Blood

hs-CRP inflammation)

WBC

Platelets

MCHC

Monocytes %

Leukocyte Esterase

RBC

MPV

RDW

Eosinophils %

Band Neutrophils %

Hemoglobin

MCV

Neutrophils %

Basophils %

R. Lymphocytes %

Hematocrit

MCH

Lymphocytes %

Urine

Appearance

Nitrite

Squamous Epithelial Cells

Bacteria

Occult Blood

Calcium Oxalate Crystals

Transitional Epithelial

Protein

pH

Bilirubin

Casts

Color

RBC

Specific Gravity

Triple Phosphate Crystals

Crystals

Granular Casts

WBC

Hyaline Casts

Ketones

Reducing Substances

Glucose

Renal Epithelial Cells

Uric Acid Crystals

Yeast

More Ferritin testing

Ferritin elsewhere

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Other tests in Missouri

ApoB blood test in MissouriLp(a) blood test in MissouriVitamin D blood test in Missourihs-CRP blood test in Missouri

Frequently asked questions about Ferritin testing in Missouri

Test your Ferritin in Missouri.

Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Missouri.

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