Ferritin Blood Test in Pennsylvania

The easiest way to test your Ferritin (and 100+ biomarkers) in Pennsylvania.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
160+ lab locations in Pennsylvania
100 biomarkers, including Ferritin
Custom care plan from an MD
Ferritin is your body's iron storage protein. Think of it as your iron savings account. It is the most reliable single marker of iron stores and often drops before any other sign of deficiency appears. The tricky part: ferritin is also an inflammation marker. It rises when the body is fighting infection or dealing with chronic inflammation, which can mask true iron deficiency.
Learn more about Ferritin, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 160+ lab locations across 118 Pennsylvania cities through the Quest network, including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Erie, Harrisburg, and Monroeville. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 160 lab locations in Pennsylvania
2219 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA
2417 Welsh Rd
Philadelphia, PA
400 W Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA
4022 Woodhaven Rd
Philadelphia, PA
525 Jamestown Street
Philadelphia, PA
5675 N Front St
Philadelphia, PA
6656 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia, PA
700 Cottman Ave
Philadelphia, PA
7528 Frankford Ave
Philadelphia, PA
7600 Central Ave
Philadelphia, PA
803 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA
9808 Bustleton Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
120 Lytton Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
2310 Jane St
Pittsburgh, PA
2336 Ardmore Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA
2727 Murray Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
4225 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4771 McKnight Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
4815 Centre Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
501 Martindale St
Pittsburgh, PA
5484 Campbells Run Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
8856 Covenant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
969 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
1324 E Grandview Blvd
Erie, PA
2501 West 12Th Street
Erie, PA
350 East Bayfront Parkway
Erie, PA
4247 West Ridge Rd
Erie, PA
4916 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA
5158 Peach Street
Erie, PA
110-122 S 17th Street
Harrisburg, PA
2021 Linglestown Rd
Harrisburg, PA
4824 Londonderry Rd
Harrisburg, PA
2644 Mosside Blvd. Rt 48
Monroeville, PA
3824 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA
600 Oxford Dr
Monroeville, PA
1110 Rockland St
Reading, PA
3050 N 5th Street Hwy
Reading, PA
4400 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA
2700 Silverside Rd
Wilmington, DE
4512 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE
5311 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE
1300 Oxford Dr
Bethel Park, PA
5219 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA
2045 Westgate Dr
Bethlehem, PA
4333 Easton Ave
Bethlehem, PA
1235 Horseshoe Pike
Downingtown, PA
150 E Pennsylvania Ave
Downingtown, PA
1006 West Ninth Ave.
King Of Prussia, PA
491 Allendale Rd
King Of Prussia, PA
146 Enclave Dr
New Castle, PA
2004 W State St
New Castle, PA
1569 Medical Dr
Pottstown, PA
223 Shoemaker Rd
Pottstown, PA
1907 Lebanon Church Rd
West Mifflin, PA
275 Clairton Blvd
West Mifflin, PA
30 Oak St
Woodbury, NJ
730 N Broad St
Woodbury, NJ
1419 Old York Rd
Abington, PA
1608 W Allen St
Allentown, PA
4490 Mt. Royal Blvd
Allison Park, PA
1404 9Th Ave
Altoona, PA
832 Merchant St
Ambridge, PA
50 Freeport Rd
Aspinwall, PA
418 Blue Valley Drive
Bangor, PA
1701 Third Street
Beaver, PA
760 Tri County Lane
Belle Vernon, PA
945 Boardman Canfield Rd
Boardman, OH
3401 Hartzdale Dr
Camp Hill, PA
40 Brookwood Ave
Carlisle, PA
1061 Washington Ave
Carnegie, PA
1700 Horizon Dr
Chalfont, PA
966 Norland Ave
Chambersburg, PA
1430 US 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ
1 Hospital Dr
Clarion, PA
158 W Main Rd
Conneaut, OH
1600 Coraopolis Heights Rd
Coraopolis, PA
20325 Route 19N
Cranberry Twp, PA
227 W Lancaster Ave
Devon, PA
252 W Swamp Rd
Doylestown, PA
622 Gravel Pike
East Greenville, PA
2808 Dekalb Pike
East Norriton, PA
408 Lincoln Ave
East Stroudsburg, PA
3601 Nazareth Rd
Easton, PA
1010 Marketplace Dr
Edinboro, PA
285 Pa State Rt 288
Ellwood City, PA
111 E Harrison St
Emmaus, PA
112 N Reading Rd
Ephrata, PA
501 W MacDade Boulevard
Folsom, PA
1050 E Philadelphia Ave
Gilbertsville, PA
5165 Imperial Pkwy
Girard, PA
90 N Macdade Blvd
Glenolden, PA
5240 Route 30
Greensburg, PA
11110 Medical Campus Rd
Hagerstown, MD
500 Hawk Ridge Road
Hamburg, PA
345 Main St
Harleysville, PA
1305 W Chester Pike
Havertown, PA
20 N Laurel St
Hazleton, PA
The Shoppes at Hellertown
Hellertown, PA
4920 York Rd
Holicong, PA
800 S. Logan Blvd
Holidaysburg, PA
601 Park St
Honesdale, PA
200 Lakeside Dr
Horsham, PA
8943 State Route 30
Irwin, PA
766 Foote Ave
Jamestown, NY
345 Harry L Dr
Johnson City, NY
402 Mcfarlan Rd
Kennett Square, PA
215 Granite Run Dr
Lancaster, PA
586 Middletown Blvd
Langhorne, PA
545 S Broad St
Lansdale, PA
Rt 422 West
Lebanon, PA
397 Hyde Park Rd
Leechburg, PA
153 Levittown Pkwy
Levittown, PA
1015 Waterdam Plaza Dr
Mc Murray, PA
289 North Street
Meadville, PA
5519 Carlisle Pike
Mechanicsburg, PA
1167A W Baltimore Pike
Media, PA
642 Washington Rd
Mt. Lebanon, PA
4889 William Penn Hwy
Murrysville, PA
725 E Lincoln Ave
Myerstown, PA
1604 Burtner Rd
Natrona Heights, PA
100 Tarentum Bridge Road
New Kensington, PA
1151 Washington St
Newell, WV
2118 S Eagle Rd
Newtown, PA
2060 North Pearl Street
North East, PA
250 W Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA
14A Mount Carmel Rd
Parkton, MD
12240 Frankstown Rd
Penn Hills, PA
6981 N Park Dr
Pennsauken, NJ
700 Nutt Rd
Phoenixville, PA
2221 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA
200 Prushok Drive
Punxsutawney, PA
229 N West End Blvd
Quakertown, PA
130 Almshouse Rd
Richboro, PA
Limerick Square
Royersford, PA
Greenridge Plaza
Scranton, PA
520 Northpointe Circle
Seven Fields, PA
708 Route 113
Souderton, PA
235 Northland Ctr
State College, PA
3301 E Lincoln Hwy
Thorndale, PA
130 W Main St
Trappe, PA
795 Parkway Ave
Trenton, NJ
543 E Street Rd
Trevose, PA
5950 Sr 6
Tunkhannock, PA
130 N Main St
Union City, PA
404 West Main St
Uniontown, PA
2 W Crescent Park
Warren, PA
634 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA
360 Washington Rd
Washington, PA
991 Route 19
Waterford, PA
626 E Main St
Waynesboro, PA
3136 West St
Weirton, WV
600 E Marshall St
West Chester, PA
1011 W Baltimore Pike
West Grove, PA
41 Magna Way
Westminster, MD
2000 Village Run Dr
Wexford, PA
2001 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA
220 Sunset Rd
Willingboro, NJ
200 Luray Dr
Wintersville, OH
2001 State Hill Rd
Wyomissing, PA
2159 White St
York, PA
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Pennsylvania to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
Ferritin elsewhere
Ferritin plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Pennsylvania.