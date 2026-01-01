HDL Blood Test in Connecticut

HDL ("good") cholesterol acts as your body's cholesterol recycling system. HDL particles scavenge excess cholesterol from artery walls and carry it back to the liver for disposal, a process called reverse cholesterol transport. Higher HDL is generally protective against heart disease. However, very high levels (above 100 mg/dL) may paradoxically increase risk in some people, and medications that artificially raise HDL have not consistently reduced heart attacks, suggesting HDL function matters more than the number alone.

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