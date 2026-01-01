 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Riverside County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Riverside County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Riverside County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Riverside County

Empirical draws blood in Riverside County through the Quest network, including Riverside, Hemet, Murrieta, Temecula, and Corona. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 24 lab locations in Riverside County
Start testing in Riverside County

More heart testing in Riverside County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Riverside CountyLp(a) test in Riverside CountyLDL test in Riverside CountyHDL test in Riverside CountyTriglycerides test in Riverside Countyhs-CRP test in Riverside County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Riverside County

Get your heart health test in Riverside County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Riverside County.

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