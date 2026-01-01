 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Butler County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Butler County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Butler County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Butler County

Empirical draws blood in Butler County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Butler County
Start testing in Butler County

More heart testing in Butler County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Butler CountyLp(a) test in Butler CountyLDL test in Butler CountyHDL test in Butler CountyTriglycerides test in Butler Countyhs-CRP test in Butler County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Butler County

Get your heart health test in Butler County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Butler County.

Get tested
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