 New: 100 biomarkers for $190
HSA/FSA Eligible

Heart Health Test in Hays County

The complete heart panel (ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP) plus 100+ biomarkers, drawn in Hays County.

Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.

1 lab visit

lab locations in Hays County

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP

Custom care plan from an MD

Get tested for $190

What's in a heart health panel?

A heart health blood test measures the markers that actually drive cardiovascular risk, not just standard cholesterol: the artery-damaging particles (ApoB, LDL), the inherited risk factor Lp(a), and arterial inflammation (hs-CRP). Empirical includes all of them, plus 100+ other biomarkers, in a single blood draw for $190, with a care plan reviewed by a doctor.

Lab Locations across Hays County

Empirical draws blood in Hays County through the Quest network. Most locations accept walk-ins.

All 1 lab locations in Hays County
Start testing in Hays County

More heart testing in Hays County

Test each marker individually

ApoB test in Hays CountyLp(a) test in Hays CountyLDL test in Hays CountyHDL test in Hays CountyTriglycerides test in Hays Countyhs-CRP test in Hays County

Heart Health Test elsewhere

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Frequently asked questions about heart health testing in Hays County

Get your heart health test in Hays County.

ApoB, Lp(a), LDL, HDL, Triglycerides, and hs-CRP plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Hays County.

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