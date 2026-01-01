HbA1c Blood Test in Sacramento

The easiest way to test your HbA1c (and 100+ biomarkers) in Sacramento.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
24 lab locations in Sacramento
100 biomarkers, including HbA1c
Custom care plan from an MD
HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.
Learn more about Hemoglobin A1c, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 24 lab locations in Sacramento through the Quest network, including Sacramento, Carmichael, Roseville, Folsom, and Citrus Heights. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 24 lab locations in Sacramento
1315 Alhambra Blvd
Sacramento, CA
2288 Auburn Boulevard
Sacramento, CA
3270 Arena Blvd
Sacramento, CA
6029 Florin Rd
Sacramento, CA
65 University Ave
Sacramento, CA
7248 South Land Park Drive
Sacramento, CA
8191 Timberlake Way
Sacramento, CA
6555 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
6620 Coyle Avenue
Carmichael, CA
7423 Fair Oaks Blvd
Carmichael, CA
1420 E Roseville Pkwy
Roseville, CA
151 North Sunrise Avenue
Roseville, CA
8690 Sierra College Blvd
Roseville, CA
1600 Creekside Drive
Folsom, CA
1750 Prairie City Rd
Folsom, CA
7115 Greenback Lane
Citrus Heights, CA
1411 W Covell Blvd
Davis, CA
4987 Golden Foothill Pkwy
El Dorado Hills, CA
9281 Office Park Cir
Elk Grove, CA
5265 Sunrise Blvd
Fair Oaks, CA
1530 3rd Street
Lincoln, CA
3941 J ST
SACRAMENTO, CA
2101 Stone Boulevard
West Sacramento, CA
1837 E Gibson Rd
Woodland, CA
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Sacramento to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
HbA1c elsewhere
HbA1c plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Sacramento.