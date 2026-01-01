HbA1c Blood Test in Georgia

The easiest way to test your HbA1c (and 100+ biomarkers) in Georgia.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
60+ lab locations in Georgia
100 biomarkers, including HbA1c
Custom care plan from an MD
HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.
Learn more about Hemoglobin A1c, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 60+ lab locations across 54 Georgia cities through the Quest network, including Atlanta, Alpharetta, Fayetteville, Lawrenceville, and Marietta. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 60 lab locations in Georgia
550 Peachtree St Ne
Atlanta, GA
5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Road Ne
Atlanta, GA
5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA
3055 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA
3440 Preston Ridge Rd
Alpharetta, GA
101 Yorktown Dr
Fayetteville, GA
1255 Highway 54 W
Fayetteville, GA
3496 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
575 Professional Dr
Lawrenceville, GA
670 North Ave Nw
Marietta, GA
790 Church St NW
Marietta, GA
21 Commerce Pkwy
Adairsville, GA
934 Dougherty Road
Aiken, SC
711 N Jefferson St
Albany, GA
3155 North Point Parkway
Alphretta, GA
1000 Hawthorne Ave
Athens, GA
3825 Medical Park Dr
Austell, GA
51 Overview Drive
Blue Ridge, GA
200 Allen Memorial Dr
Bremen, GA
150 Altama Connector
Brunswick, GA
400 Timms Rd Ne
Calhoun, GA
120 Oakside Court
Canton, GA
705 Dixie St
Carrollton, GA
1168 N. Main St.
Cedartown, GA
824 Gi Maddox Pkwy
Chatsworth, GA
600 N Holtzclaw Ave
Chattanooga, TN
200 N River St
Claxton, GA
5448 Whittlesey Blvd
Columbus, GA
5126 Hospital Dr NE
Covington, GA
1634 Market Place Blvd
Cumming, GA
497 Winn Way
Decatur, GA
676 US 441 Business
Demorest, GA
1309 Ocilla Highway
Douglas, GA
2660 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA
121 Harmony Xing
Eatonton, GA
4469 Washington Rd
Evans, GA
1699 S 14Th Street
Fernandina Beach, FL
950 S Enota Dr Ne
Gainesville, GA
120B West College Street
Griffin, GA
85 Seasons Ln
Hiawassee, GA
625 Big Shanty Rd Nw
Kennesaw, GA
4743 Atlanta Hwy Ste 110
Loganville, GA
4100 Riverside Dr
Macon, GA
2959 Sharpsburg Mccollum Road
Newnan, GA
101 Mcwilliams Dr
Peachtree City, GA
1115 Morningside Dr
Perry, GA
83 Upper Riverdale Rd Sw
Riverdale, GA
2112 Shorter Ave NW Ste 200
Rome, GA
102 Lakeshore Dr
Saint Marys, GA
1955 E Montgomery Crossroad
Savannah, GA
4441 Atlanta Rd Se
Smyrna, GA
1630 Scenic Hwy. N
Snellville, GA
1601 Fair Rd
Statesboro, GA
285 Country Club Drive
Stockbridge, GA
3925 Johns Creek Ct
Suwanee, GA
160 Central Ave
Trion, GA
341 Northside Dr
Valdosta, GA
512 Maple Dr
Vidalia, GA
2103 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA
464016 State Road 200
Yulee, FL
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Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Georgia to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
HbA1c elsewhere
HbA1c plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Georgia.