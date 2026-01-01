HbA1c Blood Test in Texas

The easiest way to test your HbA1c (and 100+ biomarkers) in Texas.
Understand your heart for only $1,495 $190.
1 lab visit
190+ lab locations in Texas
100 biomarkers, including HbA1c
Custom care plan from an MD
HbA1c reflects your average blood glucose over the past 2-3 months. It works by measuring the percentage of hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells) that has glucose stuck to it. The higher your blood sugar has been running, the more glucose-coated hemoglobin you will have. It is the standard test for diagnosing and monitoring diabetes. Below 5.7% is normal, 5.7-6.4% is prediabetes, and 6.5% or above is diabetes. Unlike fasting glucose, HbA1c does not require fasting.
Learn more about Hemoglobin A1c, normal ranges, and how to lower it →
Empirical draws blood at 190+ lab locations across 107 Texas cities through the Quest network, including Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Dallas, and Austin. Most locations accept walk-ins.
All 192 lab locations in Texas
10680 Jones Road
Houston, TX
10837 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX
1140 Westmont Dr
Houston, TX
11454 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX
11811 Fm 1960 Rd W
Houston, TX
11914 Astoria Blvd
Houston, TX
1200 Binz St
Houston, TX
12121 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX
12385 Kingsride Avenue
Houston, TX
1431 Studemont St
Houston, TX
1631 North Loop W
Houston, TX
17070 Red Oak Dr
Houston, TX
18322 Clay Rd
Houston, TX
1919 North Loop W
Houston, TX
3131 W Holcombe Blvd
Houston, TX
6410 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7030 Bretshire Dr
Houston, TX
7400 Fannin Street
Houston, TX
7538 Cypress Creek Pkwy
Houston, TX
7737 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
7777 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX
8200 Wednesbury Lane
Houston, TX
8610 Martin Luther King Blvd
Houston, TX
915 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
925 Gessner Rd
Houston, TX
930 Fm 1960 Rd E
Houston, TX
11212 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX
1139 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX
1200 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX
1303 Mccullough Ave
San Antonio, TX
18707 Hardy Oak Blvd
San Antonio, TX
3859 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX
6100 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX
7959 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX
8538 Ih-35 South
San Antonio, TX
8601 Village Drive
San Antonio, TX
8923 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX
9234 N Loop 1604 W
San Antonio, TX
10470 Vista Del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX
14011 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX
1550 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX
1810 Murchison Dr
El Paso, TX
1831 N Zaragoza Road
El Paso, TX
1900 N Oregon St
El Paso, TX
4930 Osborne Dr
El Paso, TX
5255 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Drive
El Paso, TX
7101 Gateway Blvd W
El Paso, TX
7470 Cimarron Market Ave
El Paso, TX
840 E Redd Rd
El Paso, TX
1151 N Buckner Blvd
Dallas, TX
11613 N Central Expwy
Dallas, TX
1411 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX
3430 W Wheatland Rd
Dallas, TX
3600 Gaston
Dallas, TX
8230 Walnut Hill Ln
Bldg Iii, Dallas, TX
2025 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX
2525 W Anderson Ln
Austin, TX
3708 Jefferson Street
Austin, TX
5145 Fm 620 N
Austin, TX
9911 Brodie Lane
Austin, TX
1250 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX
5500 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX
6844 Harris Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX
7630 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX
855 Montgomery St
Fort Worth, TX
1331 W Grand Pkwy N
Katy, TX
21386 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX
23920 Katy Freeway
Katy, TX
952 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX
14101 Northwest Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
3133 S Alameda Street
Corpus Christi, TX
6113 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX
3600 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX
3801 W 15Th St
Plano, TX
3945 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX
15259 Southwest Freeway
Sugar Land, TX
17510 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
17520 W Grand Pkwy S
Sugar Land, TX
1001 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX
902 W Randol Mill
Arlington, TX
104 7Th St
Bay City, TX
1115 Avenue G
Bay City, TX
1677A W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX
6530 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX
1652 E Houston Street
Beeville, TX
200 W Fm 351
Beeville, TX
12344 Barker Cypress Rd
Cypress, TX
27700 Nw Freeway
Cypress, TX
2535 Firewheel Parkway
Garland, TX
2645 Arapaho
Garland, TX
18955 N Memorial Dr
Humble, TX
8901 Fm Road 1960
Humble, TX
1000 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX
3529 Heritage Trace Parkway
Keller, TX
23824 Hwy 59 North
Kingwood, TX
4533 Kingwood Dr
Kingwood, TX
12709 Toepperwein Rd
Live Oak, TX
7323 N Loop 1604 E
Live Oak, TX
1501 Pioneer Rd
Mesquite, TX
3230 I- 30 East
Mesquite, TX
1770 State Highway 46
New Braunfels, TX
894 Loop 337
New Braunfels, TX
10228 W Broadway
Pearland, TX
10907 Memorial Hermann Dr
Pearland, TX
1601 Main Street
Richmond, TX
5330 Fm 1640 Rd
Richmond, TX
1201 Arista Dr
Rockwall, TX
3070 N Goliad St
Rockwall, TX
8850 Six Pines Drive
The Woodlands, TX
9305 Pinecroft Dr
The Woodlands, TX
106 W. Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX
600 N Kobayashi
Webster, TX
4150 Southwest Drive
Abilene, TX
14280 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX
2000 Dr N W Atkinson Blvd
Alice, TX
730 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX
2207 S. Western
Amarillo, TX
203 Us Highway 175 W
Athens, TX
124 Industrial Ave
Azle, TX
3445 Phelan Blvd
Beaumont, TX
1615 Hospital Pkwy
Bedford, TX
6700 W. Loop S
Bellaire, TX
430 W Bandera Rd
Boerne, TX
690 Old San Antonio Rd
Buda, TX
1505 W Wilshire Blvd
Burleson, TX
4333 North Josey Lane Plaza Ii
Carrollton, TX
12920 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX
1301 W Henderson St
Cleburne, TX
1605 Rock Prairie Rd
College Station, TX
800 Riverwood Court
Conroe, TX
106 N Denton Tap Rd
Coppell, TX
2817 S Mayhill Rd
Denton, TX
803 W Lampasas St
Ennis, TX
745 Cross Timbers Rd
Flower Mound, TX
4001 Long Prairie Road
Flowermound, TX
355-A East Parkwood
Friendswood, TX
5575 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX
4402 Williams Drive
Georgetown, TX
805 Hill Blvd
Granbury, TX
4215 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX
302 S Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX
4101 Wesley St
Greenville, TX
2301 Hwy 83 West
Hemphill, TX
13034 Eastlake Blvd
Horizon City, TX
3501 N Macarthur Blvd
Irving, TX
2300 Clear Creek Rd
Killeen, TX
1126 S 14th Street
Kingsville, TX
201 B Hwy 332 West
Lake Jackson, TX
4625 Boat Club Rd
Lake Worth, TX
2301 Ranch Rd 620 South
Lakeway, TX
150 N I 35 E
Lancaster, TX
702 E Calton Rd
Laredo, TX
2555 Gulf Fwy S
League City, TX
651 N. Us Hwy 183
Leander, TX
1717 Hwy 59 Bypass
Livingston, TX
1009 N 4Th St
Longview, TX
3417 20th St
Lubbock, TX
503 Gaslight Blvd
Lufkin, TX
990 Highway 287 N
Mansfield, TX
300 Wanda Street
Marietta, OK
1201 East Ridge Road
McAllen, TX
4510 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX
140 East F. M. 544
Murphy, TX
875 Central Dr
Odessa, TX
230 Strickland Drive
Orange, TX
3150 Clarksville Street
Paris, TX
4904 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX
2151 W Oaklawn Rd
Pleasanton, TX
2501 Jimmy Johnson Blvd
Port Arthur, TX
500 Richland Blvd
Prosper, TX
819 W Arapaho Rd
Richardson, TX
2319 Highway 35 N
Rockport, TX
2051 Gattis School Rd
Round Rock, TX
8805 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX
6102 Fm 3009
Schertz, TX
519 North King Street
Seguin, TX
920 Medical Plaza Dr
Shenandoah, TX
401 E Us Highway 82
Sherman, TX
100 W Southlake Blvd
Southlake, TX
305 Singing Oaks
Spring Branch, TX
2668 South 31St St.
Temple, TX
5902 Summerfield Dr
Texarkana, TX
7111 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX
13406 Medical Complex Dr
Tomball, TX
822 S Fleishel Avenue
Tyler, TX
8902 N Navarro St
Victoria, TX
2410 Wycon Dr
Waco, TX
1105 Sante Fe
Weatherford, TX
1310 N Texas Blvd
Weslaco, TX
3300 Bee Caves Rd
West Lake Hills, TX
2112 Regional Medical Drive
Wharton, TX
1518 10Th St
Wichita Falls, TX
No locations match . Try a nearby city or ZIP.
Measure
After purchase, visit a nearby lab in Texas to track 100+ high-signal biomarkers such as ApoB, Lp(a), and cholesterol.
Heart
ApoB
Lp(a)
HDL Cholesterol
LDL Cholesterol
Triglycerides
10 year heart attack risk
Lifetime heart attack risk
Chol/HDLc Ratio
LDL/HDL Ratio
Non HDL
Total Cholesterol
ApoA1
ApoB/A1 Ratio
Non-HDL/Chol Ratio
LDL/Chol Ratio
HDL/Chol Ratio
Liver
ALT
AST
Total Bilirubin
ALP
De Ritis Ratio
Metabolic
Glucose
Hemoglobin A1c
TSH with reflex to T4
Kidneys
BUN
Creatinine
Albumin
Globulin
A/G Ratio
CO2
Calcium
Total Protein
Sodium
Potassium
Chloride
BUN/Creatinine Ratio
Nutrients
Ferritin
Folate
Iron
% Saturation
Vitamin D
Vitamin B12
Dietary Protein
Dietary Carbs
Dietary Sugar
Dietary Fat
Dietary Saturated Fat
Dietary Sodium
Dietary Potassium
Blood
hs-CRP inflammation)
WBC
Platelets
MCHC
Monocytes %
Leukocyte Esterase
RBC
MPV
RDW
Eosinophils %
Band Neutrophils %
Hemoglobin
MCV
Neutrophils %
Basophils %
R. Lymphocytes %
Hematocrit
MCH
Lymphocytes %
Urine
Appearance
Nitrite
Squamous Epithelial Cells
Bacteria
Occult Blood
Calcium Oxalate Crystals
Transitional Epithelial
Protein
pH
Bilirubin
Casts
Color
RBC
Specific Gravity
Triple Phosphate Crystals
Crystals
Granular Casts
WBC
Hyaline Casts
Ketones
Reducing Substances
Glucose
Renal Epithelial Cells
Uric Acid Crystals
Yeast
HbA1c elsewhere
HbA1c plus 100+ biomarkers for $190, drawn at lab locations across Texas.