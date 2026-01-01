Test your ApoB.

Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) is a protein found on the surface of LDL particles, VLDL, and other atherogenic lipoproteins. Each of these particles contains exactly one ApoB molecule, making it a direct measure of the total number of potentially harmful particles in your blood.

Unlike traditional cholesterol tests that measure the amount of cholesterol carried by particles, ApoB counts the actual number of particles that can deposit cholesterol in your artery walls. Research shows that ApoB is a stronger predictor of cardiovascular disease risk than LDL cholesterol alone.

Elevated ApoB levels indicate a higher number of atherogenic particles, increasing the risk of plaque buildup and heart disease. Optimal ApoB levels are generally considered to be below 90 mg/dL, with levels below 80 mg/dL ideal for those at higher cardiovascular risk.