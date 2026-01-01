Test your Cholesterol.

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance found in all cells of your body. Your body needs cholesterol to make hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help you digest foods. However, too much cholesterol in your blood can combine with other substances to form plaque that sticks to the walls of your arteries, leading to atherosclerosis and heart disease.

A complete lipid panel measures several types of cholesterol and related fats: Total Cholesterol, LDL (often called "bad" cholesterol), HDL (often called "good" cholesterol), and Triglycerides. The ratios between these values, such as Total Cholesterol/HDL ratio and LDL/HDL ratio, provide additional insight into your cardiovascular risk.

Our comprehensive panel goes beyond a basic lipid panel to include advanced markers like ApoB, Lp(a), and lipid particle sizes, giving you a complete picture of your cholesterol-related cardiovascular risk. Optimal LDL levels are generally below 100 mg/dL, with lower targets for those at higher risk.