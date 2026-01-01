Test your Lp(a).

HSA/FSA Eligible

1 lab visit

2,000+ testing locations

100+ biomarkers, including Lp(a)

Custom care plan from an MD

What is Lp(a)?

Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a type of LDL particle with an additional protein called apolipoprotein(a) attached to it. Your Lp(a) level is primarily determined by your genes and remains relatively stable throughout your life, unlike other cholesterol markers that respond to diet and lifestyle.

Elevated Lp(a) is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. It promotes atherosclerosis by depositing cholesterol in artery walls and has prothrombotic properties that increase the risk of blood clots. Approximately 20% of the population has elevated Lp(a).

Because Lp(a) is genetically determined, most people have never had it tested. The European Atherosclerosis Society recommends that everyone have their Lp(a) measured at least once in their lifetime. Levels above 50 mg/dL (or 125 nmol/L) are considered elevated and may warrant additional cardiovascular risk management.

100+ biomarkers for your heart health.

Lp(a) is a genetic risk factor for heart disease that most people have never tested. Our comprehensive panel includes Lp(a) along with 100+ other cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory markers.

Lifetime heart attack risk
10-year heart attack risk
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio
LDL/Cholesterol Ratio

My cholesterol has been high for several years. Empirical Health has helped me understand what this means for my health and how to improve it.

Teresa S.

Personalized action plans from a doctor.

Your Empirical doctor will work with you to craft a treatment, nutrition, and exercise plan specific to your unique needs - not "one size, fits all."

Medical

Message your doctor any time to discuss your treatment plan
Doctor chat interface

Nutrition

Build a custom nutrition plan and snap a picture of your food to track it
Nutrition cards

Exercise

Craft a custom exercise routine based on your needs and risk levels
Exercise plan

