Test your Lp(a).

Lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), is a type of LDL particle with an additional protein called apolipoprotein(a) attached to it. Your Lp(a) level is primarily determined by your genes and remains relatively stable throughout your life, unlike other cholesterol markers that respond to diet and lifestyle.

Elevated Lp(a) is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. It promotes atherosclerosis by depositing cholesterol in artery walls and has prothrombotic properties that increase the risk of blood clots. Approximately 20% of the population has elevated Lp(a).

Because Lp(a) is genetically determined, most people have never had it tested. The European Atherosclerosis Society recommends that everyone have their Lp(a) measured at least once in their lifetime. Levels above 50 mg/dL (or 125 nmol/L) are considered elevated and may warrant additional cardiovascular risk management.