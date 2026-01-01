Normal range: 0 – 30 mg/dL (lower is better)
Remnant cholesterol is the cholesterol carried by triglyceride-rich particles (VLDL and IDL) left over as your body processes dietary fat. It is calculated as total cholesterol minus HDL minus LDL, capturing atherogenic particles that a standard panel does not name directly. A growing body of evidence links elevated remnant cholesterol to heart disease independently of LDL, and it may help explain residual cardiovascular risk in people whose LDL looks well-controlled. It is especially relevant for people with high triglycerides, insulin resistance, or metabolic syndrome.
A normal Remnant Chol is 0 – 30 mg/dL. Lower is better.
Remnant cholesterol rises whenever triglyceride-rich particles accumulate. The biggest drivers are excess sugar, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol, along with insulin resistance, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Because it tracks closely with triglycerides, anything that raises triglycerides raises remnant cholesterol.
Hypothyroidism, kidney disease, and certain medications can also push it up. Genetics play a role through inherited differences in how efficiently the body clears these particles.
Remnant cholesterol is highly responsive to lifestyle change. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can lower it substantially. Improving triglycerides through diet and activity is the most direct way to bring remnant cholesterol down.
Remnant Chol comes in a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60), or $190 with LDL, HDL, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Remnant Chol for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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