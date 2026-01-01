A normal Remnant Chol is 0 – 30 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Remnant cholesterol rises whenever triglyceride-rich particles accumulate. The biggest drivers are excess sugar, refined carbohydrates, and alcohol, along with insulin resistance, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Because it tracks closely with triglycerides, anything that raises triglycerides raises remnant cholesterol.

Hypothyroidism, kidney disease, and certain medications can also push it up. Genetics play a role through inherited differences in how efficiently the body clears these particles.

Remnant cholesterol is highly responsive to lifestyle change. Cutting sugar and refined carbs, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can lower it substantially. Improving triglycerides through diet and activity is the most direct way to bring remnant cholesterol down.