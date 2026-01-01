What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Leukocyte Esterase

Leukocyte esterase is an enzyme released by white blood cells. Its presence in urine signals that white blood cells are there, which usually points to inflammation or infection in the urinary tract. A positive result, especially together with nitrites, strongly suggests a urinary tract infection. It can occasionally be positive from other causes of urinary tract inflammation. This dipstick marker is confirmed by counting white blood cells under the microscope.