Leukocyte esterase is an enzyme released by white blood cells. Its presence in urine signals that white blood cells are there, which usually points to inflammation or infection in the urinary tract. A positive result, especially together with nitrites, strongly suggests a urinary tract infection. It can occasionally be positive from other causes of urinary tract inflammation. This dipstick marker is confirmed by counting white blood cells under the microscope.
Leukocyte Esterase comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50), or $190 with Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Leukocyte Esterase for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Urine Leukocyte Esterase and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.