What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Triple Phosphate Crystals

Triple phosphate crystals (also called struvite crystals) form in alkaline urine and can appear in normal samples, particularly if the urine sat before testing. When they occur alongside a urinary tract infection, they can be more significant, because the bacteria that raise urine pH also promote struvite kidney stones. These stones can grow large and are linked to recurrent infections. Their presence is interpreted together with urine pH, bacteria, and white blood cells. Treating underlying infection and staying hydrated reduce their formation.