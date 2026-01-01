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Urine Triple Phosphate Crystals

Triple phosphate crystals (also called struvite crystals) form in alkaline urine and can appear in normal samples, particularly if the urine sat before testing. When they occur alongside a urinary tract infection, they can be more significant, because the bacteria that raise urine pH also promote struvite kidney stones. These stones can grow large and are linked to recurrent infections. Their presence is interpreted together with urine pH, bacteria, and white blood cells. Treating underlying infection and staying hydrated reduce their formation.

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Triple Phosphate test cost

Triple Phosphate comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.

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Where to test Triple Phosphate

You can measure your Triple Phosphate for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.

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