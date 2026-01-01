What We Test / Urinalysis

Urine Uric Acid Crystals

Uric acid crystals form in acidic urine and can be found in healthy people, especially when urine is concentrated. They are more likely with diets high in purines (red meat, organ meats, seafood), dehydration, and conditions that raise uric acid like gout. In people prone to kidney stones, they can contribute to uric acid stone formation. Drinking more fluids and moderating purine-rich foods can reduce them. Their importance depends on symptoms, uric acid levels, and stone history.