Uric acid crystals form in acidic urine and can be found in healthy people, especially when urine is concentrated. They are more likely with diets high in purines (red meat, organ meats, seafood), dehydration, and conditions that raise uric acid like gout. In people prone to kidney stones, they can contribute to uric acid stone formation. Drinking more fluids and moderating purine-rich foods can reduce them. Their importance depends on symptoms, uric acid levels, and stone history.
Uric Acid Crystals comes in a routine urinalysis (about $40–$50). Empirical's $190 panel adds Urine pH, Urine Protein, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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Test your Urine Uric Acid Crystals and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.