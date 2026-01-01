A normal BUN is 7 – 20 mg/dL. Lower is better.

Elevated BUN is most commonly caused by dehydration. Even mild dehydration before a blood draw can raise it. Kidney disease, high-protein diets, gastrointestinal bleeding (your body absorbs protein from digested blood), and heart failure are other common causes.

Several medications can raise BUN, including corticosteroids, tetracycline antibiotics, and certain diuretics. Low BUN can indicate liver disease (the liver converts ammonia to urea), malnutrition, overhydration, or pregnancy.

Staying well-hydrated is the simplest way to keep BUN in range. If you eat a very high-protein diet, expect your BUN to run on the higher side without it necessarily meaning kidney trouble. Your doctor will look at BUN alongside creatinine and eGFR to get the full picture.