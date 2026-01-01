A normal Eosinophils % is 1 – 6 %. Higher is better.

Allergies, asthma, and eczema are by far the most common causes of elevated eosinophil percentage in developed countries. Parasitic infections, drug hypersensitivity reactions (especially to antibiotics and anticonvulsants), and eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders are other key drivers.

Corticosteroids suppress eosinophils, which is why they are effective for asthma and allergic conditions. Acute stress and infections can also temporarily lower the eosinophil percentage.

Managing allergies with appropriate medications (antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids) and avoiding known triggers are the most effective lifestyle approaches. If you have asthma, keeping it well-controlled with inhaled medications typically normalizes eosinophil levels.