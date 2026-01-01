Normal range: 1 – 6 % (higher is better)
Eosinophils normally make up 1-6% of your white blood cells. An elevated percentage is one of the most common findings on a CBC and is usually related to allergies or asthma. It is a useful screening clue, but the absolute eosinophil count is more clinically meaningful for diagnosis and treatment decisions.
A normal Eosinophils % is 1 – 6 %. Higher is better.
Allergies, asthma, and eczema are by far the most common causes of elevated eosinophil percentage in developed countries. Parasitic infections, drug hypersensitivity reactions (especially to antibiotics and anticonvulsants), and eosinophilic gastrointestinal disorders are other key drivers.
Corticosteroids suppress eosinophils, which is why they are effective for asthma and allergic conditions. Acute stress and infections can also temporarily lower the eosinophil percentage.
Managing allergies with appropriate medications (antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids) and avoiding known triggers are the most effective lifestyle approaches. If you have asthma, keeping it well-controlled with inhaled medications typically normalizes eosinophil levels.
Eosinophils are white blood cells that combat parasites and participate in allergic responses.
Eosinophils Percent stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = +0.02). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
Eosinophils % is most highly correlated with Neutrophils Percent and Monocytes Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Eosinophils %, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Eosinophils % comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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