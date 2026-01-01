A normal Neutrophils % is 40 – 60 %. Higher is better.

High neutrophil percentage typically indicates bacterial infection, acute stress, corticosteroid use, or smoking. It can also rise after intense physical exercise or surgery.

Low neutrophil percentage is often a relative shift rather than a true problem. When lymphocytes rise during viral infections, the neutrophil percentage drops even if the absolute count is normal. True neutropenia (low absolute count) is more clinically significant than a low percentage alone.

The same lifestyle factors that affect absolute neutrophils apply here. Quitting smoking and managing chronic stress can help normalize the percentage. Corticosteroids reliably raise neutrophil percentage by both increasing neutrophil release from bone marrow and suppressing lymphocytes.