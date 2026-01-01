Normal range: 40 – 60 % (higher is better)
Neutrophils typically make up 40-70% of your circulating white blood cells. This percentage reflects the balance between neutrophils and other white cell types. It is important to remember that the percentage can shift simply because another cell type changed. For example, if lymphocytes rise during a viral infection, neutrophil percentage drops even if the absolute neutrophil count is fine. That is why doctors look at both percentage and absolute count together.
A normal Neutrophils % is 40 – 60 %. Higher is better.
High neutrophil percentage typically indicates bacterial infection, acute stress, corticosteroid use, or smoking. It can also rise after intense physical exercise or surgery.
Low neutrophil percentage is often a relative shift rather than a true problem. When lymphocytes rise during viral infections, the neutrophil percentage drops even if the absolute count is normal. True neutropenia (low absolute count) is more clinically significant than a low percentage alone.
The same lifestyle factors that affect absolute neutrophils apply here. Quitting smoking and managing chronic stress can help normalize the percentage. Corticosteroids reliably raise neutrophil percentage by both increasing neutrophil release from bone marrow and suppressing lymphocytes.
Neutrophils are white blood cells that fight bacterial infections. They are the most abundant type of white blood cell.
Neutrophils Percent tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.15). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Neutrophils % is most highly correlated with Monocytes Percent and Basophils Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Neutrophils %, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Neutrophils % comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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