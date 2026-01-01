A normal BUN/Cr Ratio is 10 – 20. Lower is better.

A high BUN/creatinine ratio usually indicates dehydration or reduced blood flow to the kidneys (called prerenal azotemia), meaning the kidneys are structurally healthy but underperfused. GI bleeding and high-protein diets also raise BUN selectively, pushing the ratio up.

A low ratio may indicate liver disease (reduced urea production), malnutrition, or rhabdomyolysis (muscle breakdown floods the blood with creatinine). Because this is a derived ratio, the same lifestyle factors and medications that affect BUN and creatinine individually drive changes here. Staying hydrated is the single most impactful thing you can do.