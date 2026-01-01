Normal range: 20 – 40 % (higher is better)
Lymphocytes normally represent 20-40% of your white blood cells. This percentage is useful for spotting immune shifts. A high lymphocyte percentage is one of the most common patterns seen during viral infections. A low percentage alongside high neutrophils typically reflects bacterial infection or physiological stress. As with all differential percentages, interpret it alongside the absolute count.
A normal Lymphocytes % is 20 – 40 %. Higher is better.
High lymphocyte percentage is a hallmark of viral infections like mono, flu, and COVID-19. It is also common after vaccination. In children, lymphocyte percentage tends to run higher than in adults, which is normal.
Low percentage typically reflects a stress response or bacterial infection where neutrophils surge and lymphocytes are relatively suppressed. Corticosteroid use also lowers lymphocyte percentage. Immunosuppressant medications and HIV infection can cause a truly low absolute lymphocyte count, not just a percentage shift.
Adequate sleep, regular exercise, and stress management support healthy lymphocyte levels. Chronic stress and poor sleep are associated with lower lymphocyte counts and impaired immune function.
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that help fight viral infections and produce antibodies for immune response.
Lymphocytes Percent tends to fall with age (correlation with age, r = -0.21). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Lymphocytes % is most highly correlated with Basophils Percent and Monocytes Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Lymphocytes %, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Lymphocytes % comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
You can measure your Lymphocytes % for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Lymphocytes Percent and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.