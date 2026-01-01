Normal range: 2 – 8 % (higher is better)
Monocytes typically represent 2-8% of your white blood cells. An elevated monocyte percentage often indicates a chronic rather than acute process, whether from a lingering infection, an inflammatory condition, or recovery from an acute illness. It is less commonly elevated than neutrophils or lymphocytes, which makes a persistent elevation worth investigating.
A normal Monocytes % is 2 – 8 %. Higher is better.
Elevated monocyte percentage is common during recovery from acute infections, in chronic inflammatory conditions (like inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis), and in some blood cancers like chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Tuberculosis classically raises monocytes. Obesity-related chronic inflammation can also contribute.
Low monocyte percentage is rarely clinically significant on its own. It can occur with bone marrow suppression or corticosteroid use.
Reducing chronic inflammation through exercise, weight management, and an anti-inflammatory diet can help normalize a mildly elevated monocyte percentage. Treating the underlying infection or inflammatory condition is the most direct approach.
Monocytes are white blood cells that help fight chronic infections and remove dead or damaged tissues.
Monocytes Percent tends to rise with age (correlation with age, r = +0.15). The chart below shows the median by 5-year age bin and a linear trend line.
Monocytes % is most highly correlated with Neutrophils Percent and Basophils Percent. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Monocytes %, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Monocytes % comes in a complete blood count (CBC) (about $29–$45). Empirical's $190 panel adds WBC, Hemoglobin, and 100+ other biomarkers.
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