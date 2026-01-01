A normal Monocytes % is 2 – 8 %. Higher is better.

Elevated monocyte percentage is common during recovery from acute infections, in chronic inflammatory conditions (like inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatoid arthritis), and in some blood cancers like chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Tuberculosis classically raises monocytes. Obesity-related chronic inflammation can also contribute.

Low monocyte percentage is rarely clinically significant on its own. It can occur with bone marrow suppression or corticosteroid use.

Reducing chronic inflammation through exercise, weight management, and an anti-inflammatory diet can help normalize a mildly elevated monocyte percentage. Treating the underlying infection or inflammatory condition is the most direct approach.