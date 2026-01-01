A normal Abs. Basophils is 0 – 200 cells/µL. Higher is better.

Elevated basophils (basophilia) are rare and can indicate allergic reactions, chronic myeloid leukemia, other myeloproliferative disorders, or hypothyroidism. Ulcerative colitis and chronic infection are less common causes.

Low basophils are difficult to detect because the baseline count is already very low. Acute stress, hyperthyroidism, and corticosteroid use can reduce them further.

There are no specific lifestyle changes that target basophil count. Managing underlying allergies or thyroid conditions is the most relevant intervention. If basophils are persistently elevated without an obvious cause, your doctor may evaluate for a myeloproliferative disorder.