A normal ApoB/A1 is 0 – 0.77. Lower is better.

A high ApoB/A1 ratio means too many harmful particles relative to protective ones. The same factors that raise ApoB (poor diet, insulin resistance, genetics) or lower ApoA1 (sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity) push this ratio up. Addressing either side improves the balance.

Exercise is uniquely effective here because it both lowers ApoB and raises ApoA1, improving the ratio from both directions. Reducing saturated fat, quitting smoking, losing excess weight, and replacing unhealthy fats with unsaturated fats all help. Statins improve the ratio primarily by lowering the ApoB side.