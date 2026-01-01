A normal CO₂ is 20 – 29 mmol/L. Higher is better.

Low CO2 (low bicarbonate) results from metabolic acidosis: diabetic ketoacidosis, lactic acidosis, kidney failure, or chronic diarrhea that depletes bicarbonate. Hyperventilation from anxiety can also temporarily lower it.

High CO2 is seen in metabolic alkalosis from prolonged vomiting, diuretic use, or excess antacid intake. Chronic lung disease (COPD, emphysema) impairs CO2 clearance over time.

Several common medications affect CO2 levels. Thiazide and loop diuretics can raise it by causing the kidneys to retain bicarbonate. Metformin and aspirin (in high doses) can lower it. Topiramate (used for seizures and migraines) is a well-known cause of low bicarbonate. Staying hydrated and managing chronic conditions like diabetes and kidney disease are the most important lifestyle factors.