A normal Hematocrit is 38.5 – 50 %. Higher is better.

Low hematocrit has the same causes as low hemoglobin and RBC: iron deficiency, B12 or folate deficiency, chronic disease, blood loss, and bone marrow problems. Overhydration (excess IV fluids) can dilute the reading without actual red cell loss.

High hematocrit is most often from dehydration. Chronic causes include smoking, sleep apnea, living at high altitude, and testosterone or anabolic steroid use. Polycythemia vera, a rare bone marrow disorder, causes persistently elevated hematocrit.

The same dietary and lifestyle factors that support hemoglobin apply here: iron-rich foods, adequate B12 and folate, and staying well-hydrated. If you are dehydrated before a blood draw, hematocrit may look artificially high. Drinking water before your test gives a more accurate baseline.