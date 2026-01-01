Normal range: 0 – 0.7 (lower is better)
The non-HDL/cholesterol ratio shows what fraction of your total cholesterol consists of potentially harmful particles. It is broader than the LDL/cholesterol ratio because it includes VLDL and other atherogenic lipoproteins beyond just LDL. This makes it particularly useful for people with elevated triglycerides or metabolic syndrome.
A normal Non-HDL/Chol is 0 – 0.7. Lower is better.
A high non-HDL/cholesterol ratio reflects too much atherogenic cholesterol relative to the total. Elevated triglycerides push this ratio up even when LDL is normal, which is why it is especially informative in people with metabolic syndrome or diabetes.
Reducing saturated fat, cutting refined carbs and sugar, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight improve this ratio. Statins and fibrates both help when lifestyle changes are not sufficient.
The non-HDL/cholesterol ratio shows what fraction of your total cholesterol consists of potentially harmful particles. It is broader than the LDL/cholesterol ratio because it includes VLDL and other atherogenic lipoproteins beyond just LDL. This makes it particularly useful for people with elevated triglycerides or metabolic syndrome.
Non-HDL/Cholesterol Ratio stays relatively flat across adult ages (correlation with age, r = +0.02). Most of the spread in the chart below comes from differences between people rather than from age.
Non-HDL/Chol is most highly correlated with Atherogenic Index of Plasma and Estimated VLDL. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Non-HDL/Chol, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Non-HDL/Chol isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.
You can measure your Non-HDL/Chol for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
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