A normal Non-HDL/Chol is 0 – 0.7. Lower is better.

A high non-HDL/cholesterol ratio reflects too much atherogenic cholesterol relative to the total. Elevated triglycerides push this ratio up even when LDL is normal, which is why it is especially informative in people with metabolic syndrome or diabetes.

Reducing saturated fat, cutting refined carbs and sugar, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight improve this ratio. Statins and fibrates both help when lifestyle changes are not sufficient.