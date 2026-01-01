Normal range: 0 – 2 (lower is better)
The TG/HDL ratio is a practical marker of insulin resistance and small, dense LDL particle predominance. Values above 2.0 suggest increased metabolic and cardiovascular risk. It is one of the most actionable lipid ratios because both components respond dramatically to lifestyle changes. Some researchers consider it a better proxy for insulin resistance than fasting glucose.
A normal TG/HDL is 0 – 2. Lower is better.
A high TG/HDL ratio is the hallmark of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Excess sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol raise triglycerides while inactivity and obesity lower HDL. This ratio is highly responsive to lifestyle changes: cutting sugar, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can improve it significantly within weeks.
Because both sides of the ratio respond to the same interventions, improvements can be dramatic. A person who starts exercising and cuts sugar may see their triglycerides drop and HDL rise simultaneously, producing a much larger ratio improvement than either change alone.
TG/HDL is most highly correlated with Estimated VLDL and Triglycerides. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with TG/HDL, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
TG/HDL isn't ordered on its own — it's derived from a standard lipid panel, which runs about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp, or $190 as part of a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health.
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