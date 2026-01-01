A normal TG/HDL is 0 – 2. Lower is better.

A high TG/HDL ratio is the hallmark of insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome. Excess sugar, refined carbs, and alcohol raise triglycerides while inactivity and obesity lower HDL. This ratio is highly responsive to lifestyle changes: cutting sugar, reducing alcohol, exercising regularly, and losing excess weight can improve it significantly within weeks.

Because both sides of the ratio respond to the same interventions, improvements can be dramatic. A person who starts exercising and cuts sugar may see their triglycerides drop and HDL rise simultaneously, producing a much larger ratio improvement than either change alone.