Normal range: 0.2 – 1 (higher is better)
This ratio measures what proportion of your total cholesterol is the protective HDL type. Higher ratios indicate a more favorable lipid profile and lower cardiovascular risk. It is essentially the inverse of the cholesterol/HDL ratio, presented as a fraction rather than a whole number.
A normal HDL/Total Chol is 0.2 – 1. Higher is better.
A low HDL/total cholesterol ratio means HDL makes up too small a share. Inactivity, smoking, obesity, and a diet high in refined carbs all suppress HDL. Raising HDL through regular exercise and lowering LDL through diet improvement are the most effective approaches.
Because this is the flip side of the cholesterol/HDL ratio, all the same lifestyle changes and medications apply. Exercise improves the ratio from both directions (raising HDL and helping lower total cholesterol).
HDL/Total Chol is most highly correlated with Estimated VLDL and Apolipoprotein B. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with HDL/Total Chol, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
HDL/Total Chol is a calculated value, so it's included whenever you run a standard lipid panel (about $30–$60 at Quest or LabCorp). It also comes in a 100+ biomarker panel from Empirical Health for $190.
You can measure your HDL/Total Chol for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your HDL/Total Cholesterol Ratio and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.