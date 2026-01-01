A normal HDL/Total Chol is 0.2 – 1. Higher is better.

A low HDL/total cholesterol ratio means HDL makes up too small a share. Inactivity, smoking, obesity, and a diet high in refined carbs all suppress HDL. Raising HDL through regular exercise and lowering LDL through diet improvement are the most effective approaches.

Because this is the flip side of the cholesterol/HDL ratio, all the same lifestyle changes and medications apply. Exercise improves the ratio from both directions (raising HDL and helping lower total cholesterol).