Normal range: 6 – 8.3 g/dL (higher is better)
A total protein test measures the combined level of albumin and globulins in your blood. It gives a broad view of your nutritional status, liver function, and immune activity in a single number. It is most useful when interpreted alongside albumin and globulin individually, since the total can look normal even when the two components are shifting in opposite directions.
A normal Total Protein is 6 – 8.3 g/dL. Higher is better.
Low total protein can result from malnutrition, liver disease (reduced albumin production), or kidney disease (protein loss in urine). Chronic digestive conditions like celiac disease or Crohn's disease can impair protein absorption. Severe burns and major surgery also deplete protein.
High total protein is usually driven by elevated globulins from chronic infections, autoimmune disease, or plasma cell disorders like multiple myeloma. Dehydration can temporarily concentrate proteins and produce a falsely high reading.
Eating adequate protein from a variety of sources, managing chronic conditions, and staying hydrated all help keep total protein in range. Medications like corticosteroids can lower albumin and shift the balance, while chronic use of certain antibiotics may affect gut absorption.
Total Protein is most highly correlated with Albumin and Globulin. Here are the top biomarkers correlated with Total Protein, based on 500,000 tests done by Empirical Health.
The percentage shows how strongly two biomarkers move together. A higher number means the relationship is stronger. Green = rises and falls together. Orange = one rises as the other falls.
Total Protein comes in a comprehensive metabolic panel (about $29–$55), or $190 with Calcium, Albumin, and 100+ other biomarkers at Empirical Health.
You can measure your Total Protein for at 2,200+ testing locations across the US. Click below and enter your zip code to browse locations near you.
Test your Total Protein and 100+ other biomarkers in a single blood draw.