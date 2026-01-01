A normal Total Protein is 6 – 8.3 g/dL. Higher is better.

Low total protein can result from malnutrition, liver disease (reduced albumin production), or kidney disease (protein loss in urine). Chronic digestive conditions like celiac disease or Crohn's disease can impair protein absorption. Severe burns and major surgery also deplete protein.

High total protein is usually driven by elevated globulins from chronic infections, autoimmune disease, or plasma cell disorders like multiple myeloma. Dehydration can temporarily concentrate proteins and produce a falsely high reading.

Eating adequate protein from a variety of sources, managing chronic conditions, and staying hydrated all help keep total protein in range. Medications like corticosteroids can lower albumin and shift the balance, while chronic use of certain antibiotics may affect gut absorption.